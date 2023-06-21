MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 players New York Yankees could target before August 1

The New York Yankees are known for their active participation in the MLB Trade Deadline, and the 2023 season is no different. As the team aims to contend for the World Series, they might seek midseason acquisitions to bolster their chances of winning it all. Here are five players the Yankees could target before the August 1 deadline.

Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies:

Grichuk is a veteran outfielder in the final year of his contract. Playing for the last-place Rockies, he is likely to be moved during the season. With the Yankees struggling in the left field, Grichuk could fill the void and provide a power boost. Despite missing the first month of the season, he has been productive and could benefit from the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

The veteran Randal Grichuk could benefit from hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants:

Pederson has been linked to the Yankees in the past, and acquiring him could be a sensible move. With his current team not contending and being a free agent after the season, the Giants might consider trading him. Pederson's postseason success and ability to thrive under pressure make him an intriguing target for the Yankees, who always take the risk of trading for players who can handle the New York spotlight.

The Giants could trade Pederson as a non-contending team.

Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds:

The Yankees could benefit from adding a left-handed hitter with outfield depth. Fraley, currently with the Reds, possesses solid defensive skills and a strong arm. At 28 years old, he could provide stability to the lineup and contribute to the team's success.

Jake Fraley could add more depth to the Yankees outfield.

Another outfielder option for the Yankees is Nootbaar, known for his plate discipline and solid defensive abilities. While his batting average may not be the highest, his presence in the outfield could bring value to the team's overall performance.

Lars Nootbaar could also add depth to the outfield and plate discipline on the lineup.

Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds:

Despite having a strong bullpen, the Yankees could use a consistent closer to lock down games. Diaz, who is currently with the Reds, could fit the bill. While he may come at a higher price, if the Reds decide to part ways with him, the Yankees could benefit from his shutdown capabilities.

Closer Alexis Diaz could help bring more stability to the Yankees bullpen to lock down games.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees will have to keep an eye on their needs and explore the deals that could make for a stronger roster. Grichuk, Pederson, Fraley, Nootbaar and Diaz could be players that address some of the areas of improvement that the Yankees need in order to be able clinch a playoff spot and me more dominant this season.

