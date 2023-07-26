Noah Syndergaard trade: Dodgers pitcher sent to Guardians in exchange for Amed Rosario

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for slugger Amed Rosario. The Dodgers are adding the right handed slugger with time to spare before the imminent Trade Deadline. Rosario is having a good season thus far in 2023, showing the offensive consistency that the Dodgers were clearly looking for.

Rosario has a batting average of .265 home runs this season and he has played in 94 games. He could also see playing time at either of the middle infield positions, with Shortstop being his natural position. The Dodgers are beefing up the lower part of their lineup as they attempt to hold on to their National League West crown.

Ken Rosenthal confirmed that the trade was going through on Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Dodgers in agreement with Guardians on a trade for Amed Rosario, pending review of medicals. First: @JeffPassan and @JesseRogersESPN

His offensive numbers don't jump off the screen, but Rosario has a very important skill the Dodgers value. He is a solid batter when facing left-handed pitchers.

Pat Ragazzo was the first to report the Dodgers were sending struggling pitcher Noah Syndergaard to Cleveland.

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport Source: Los Angeles Dodgers are sending Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Amed Rosario

Having a diversity of skills on the bench is imperative to the success of a championship roster.

Trading for Amed Rosario is likely not the Los Angeles Dodgers last move

The Dodgers know they have a roster that is capable of winning a championship this season. They also know this MLB Trade Deadline is their last real opportunity to address their weaknesses. Adding offensive depth that will benefit them in the postseason is a clear indicator their sights are set on the future.

There are still options throughout the league that could interest the Dodgers. Their are talented pitchers like Marcus Stroman and Lancy Lynn that could be difference makers. Sluggers are a little harder to pin down, but if the Dodgers see value they will pounce, as they did with Amed Rosario.