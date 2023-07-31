MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Los Angeles Angels acquire Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron from the Colorado Rockies 

The Los Angeles Angels acquired first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies to further bolster their squad ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Minor League prospects Jake Madden and Mason Albright joined the Rockies as per the deal.

Mark Feinsand of the MLB network broke the news of the trade on Sunday night before the Angels confirmed it via Twitter.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand BREAKING: The Angels are acquiring OF Randal Grichuk and 1B C.J. Cron from the Rockies, per source. Colorado gets back RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright.

"OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired INF C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk, and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden."

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels will receive around $2 million.

"Rockies will pay half what’s owed Grichuk and Cron — about $2M"

Angels infielder Kevin Padlo has been designated for assignment, while Taylor Ward was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for incoming players on the 40-man roster.

Incidentally, both Cron and Grichuk began their MLB career in the Angels system. Grichuk was acquired by the Angels ahead of Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft.

However, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 in a deal to bring in David Freese to the club. Cron was picked in the 2011 MLB draft, and he spent four seasons at the Angels.

Both players are in the last year of their contracts and are set for free agency this summer.

Although Grichuk missed the start of the season after undergoing bilateral sports hernia surgery, he posted strong numbers in July.

He will be a like-for-like replacement for Taylor Ward, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering facial fractures from being hit by a fastball on Saturday.

Los Angeles Angels bolster their squad for a strong MLB season

The two incoming players will join Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Eduardo Escobar, and Mike Moustakas at the club as the Angels reiterate their intent of making the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The club has been busy in the market since announcing they would not be trading two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to any other MLB club.

Ohtani, who is in the last year of his contract will be hoping to get some support from the incoming players as they continue their climb in the American League West.