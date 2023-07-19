MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Orioles acquire pitcher Shintaro Fujinami from Athletics in exchange for prospect Easton Lucas

The Baltimore Orioles have aquired piticher Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. This is Fujinami's first season in the big leagues, and he has shown flashes of talent. He has started games and closed them out, and now takes his talents to the upstart Baltimore Orioles, who are planning to make a playoff push.

So far this season, Fujinami has an ERA of 8.57 and a WAR of -2.0. Obviously these statistics do not jump off the screen at you in a good way, but he has only pitched 49.1 innings. He struggled as a starter but has strung together some great outings in relief.

Jon Heyman was the first to report that this trade would be made via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman A’s are trading Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles

Jon Heyman would also report that the Orioles are sending prospect Easton Lucas to the Athletics in exchange.

"A’s Acquire AAA LHP Easton Lucas in deal" - Jon Heyman

Fujinami has a lot of upside and in the right situation could even contribute in big ways this season. The Orioles have proven excellent at developing players, and hopefully they can do the same here.

Shintaro Fujinami joins a surging Baltimore Orioles team that needs him

As virtually every World Series champion team has proven, pitching is paramount in the playoffs. Now that the Orioles have dethroned the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, they are building up their bullpen. Being able to shut down an opposing offense for all nine innings is a sure fire way to win.

It is expected that Shintaro Fujinami will remain a relief pitcher for the Orioles, and hopefully help them hold on to their leads. The Orioles are more than likely not done adding pieces ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline.

