MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Top 5 Players Cleveland Guardians could acquire before August 1

The Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a challenging position as the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches. Despite their struggles, they are still within striking distance of the AL Central division lead. In order to bolster their offense and make a push for the postseason, the Guardians should have these five targets in mind before the trade deadline on August 1.

Ryan McMahon (3B/2B/1B), Colorado Rockies:

McMahon's versatility in the infield makes him an attractive target for the Guardians. He has been hitting the ball well this season, with high exit velocities and a career-best slugging percentage and OPS. Adding McMahon's bat to the lineup would provide a significant boost to Cleveland's offense.

Lars Nootbaar (OF), St. Louis Cardinals:

Nootbaar has shown promise as a power hitter with excellent plate discipline. Despite his young age, he has demonstrated the ability to get on base consistently. With the Cardinals' crowded outfield, Nootbaar could become available, and his ability to play all outfield positions would provide the Guardians with flexibility.

Mark Canha (OF), New York Mets:

Canha may not have the same power numbers as in previous seasons, but he brings a disciplined approach at the plate and the ability to hit to all fields. His skill set would make him an upgrade to Cleveland's current outfield options.

Taylor Ward (OF), Los Angeles Angels:

Ward has not lived up to expectations in Los Angeles but could benefit from a change of scenery. Despite his inconsistencies, he has shown flashes of power and has performed better on the road. The Guardians could take a chance on Ward and hope that a new environment helps him reach his potential.

Trading Shane Bieber for some high quality prospects:

While it may seem counterintuitive to trade a star player, the Guardians could explore the possibility of trading Bieber for high-caliber prospects. Several teams, including the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets, have expressed interest in the ace pitcher. Acquiring top prospects would allow the Guardians to build for the future while addressing their offensive needs.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Guardians must make aggressive moves to improve their struggling offense. Acquiring players like McMahon, Nootbaar, Canha, Ward, or even exploring a trade involving Bieber could provide the spark the team needs to climb up the division standings and compete for a playoff spot. The next few weeks will be crucial for the Guardians' front office as they navigate the trade market and make decisions to shape the team's future.

