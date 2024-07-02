MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Rangers players likely to be traded by August 1

It's almost the MLB Trade Deadline, so it's time to start questioning the Texas Rangers. At 38-46, they're eight games out of first place and likely not going to make the playoffs. The AL is top-heavy, thus they could fight or a Wild Card, but that might not be the smartest move. Despite being the reigning World Series champions, they may need to be sellers at the deadline rather than anything else.

They have rookies Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford with a few other young players. But they could use this to revamp the farm system and aim to compete again. If they do, here's who'll be leaving at the deadline.

Three Rangers who might be traded

3) David Robertson

The Rangers might trade David Robertson

David Robertson is having a decent year out of the bullpen for the Rangers, but his contract is ending this year. One thing always high in demand at the Trade Deadline is bullpen help, thus Robertson could be highly sought after. Several teams, including his former club the New York Yankees, would likely be interested if Robertson were made available by the Rangers.

2) Kumar Rocker

Could Kumar Rocker be traded at the deadline?

If the Rangers get hot and decide to go for it, either by Wild Card or by catching the Seattle Mariners, then a trade (or a few) is necessary. The centerpiece of any trade might be Kumar Rocker, Texas' third overall prospect and top pitching prospect. He's been in the farm system for a while and still isn't ready for the MLB level, so it might make sense to move him.

1) Nathan Eovaldi

Could Nathan Eovaldi be traded?

Nathan Eovaldi is having a strong season. He has a vesting option for 2025, but he is a free agent after that regardless. If the Rangers put him on the market, he will be the best realistic trade option for any contender looking for starting pitching. That could increase the quality of the return and make a surprising trade of Eovaldi all the more realistic for Texas to consider.

