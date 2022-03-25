MLB Trade News: Toronto Blue Jays send OF Randal Grichuk to Colorado Rockies, receive an outfielder and infielder in return

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be buyers ahead of Opening Day as they have reportedly traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for outfielder Raimel Tapia and infielder Adrian Pinto. This trade, just weeks ahead of the regular season, brings both youth and offensive firepower to the Blue Jays lineup.

Looking purely at their stats in 2021, it's hard to argue that Grichuk is better than Tapia. Grichuk had a WAR of 0.8 in 2021 and a career batting average of .245. Raimel Tapia brings a WAR of 1.0 in 2021 and a career batting average of .280 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Colorado Rockies are receiving cash as part of this deal, but it still does not justify how they benefitted from the deal.

Mark Feinsand was the first to report on this trade, reporting via a tweet.

Toronto Blue Jays continue to refine their roster for 2022, Colorado Rockies continues making puzzling moves

Toronto Blue Jays just keep getting better

This trade makes all the sense in the world for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are looking to win the ultra-competitive AL East in 2022. So getting a player who is an instant upgrade at the same position while also being two years younger, Tapia is a great addition for the Blue Jays.

Led by phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the Blue Jays have a myriad of advantages going into 2022. With this trade, they are in an even better position to find success this season.

Mark Feinsand was also the first to report the addition of Adrian Pinto coming from the Colorado Rockies and the involvement of cash in the deal, reported via Twitter.

The Colorado Rockies have had a confusing offseason, letting big-time free agents leave but then signing superstar Kris Bryant to a seven-year $182 million contract.

Now, by trading one of their young stud players to the Toronto Blue Jays, it becomes evident they aren't looking to be competitive in 2022. Fans won't be too pleased with this strategy, but the Rockies are hoping that they can rebuild around Bryant and seek postseason success later this decade.

Only time will tell how this trade changes the fortunes of both teams in 2022.

