MLB Trade Rumors: Jesse Winker being shopped by the Mariners after poor season at the plate

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker is reportedly on the chopping block as the team looks to trim the fat in the offseason. Some are pointing to Winker's sub-optimal hitting this season as a reason why he is being shopped by his team.

Originally selected 49th overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2012 MLB Draft, Winker played for the Reds for several seasons. As a member of the Reds from 2017 to 2021, Winker usually hit around .300 and could be counted on for approximately 15 to 20 home runs per season.

Known for his hot temper and passion, Jesse Winker was seen as a valuable part of the team. In March 2022, just before the beginning of the 2022 season, Winker was traded from the Reds to the Mariners along with Eugenio Suarez for a pack of prospects.

Winker's season at the Mariners did not pan out the way that many had hoped. Although he started off strong, hitting in 12 straight games in April, his stats began to dip as the weather became warmer.

Jesse Winker's season reached a nadir during a game in at Angels Stadium against the Los Angeles Angels on June 26. After being hit by a pitch from Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz, Winker charged the Angels dugout to confront manager Phil Nevin. A brawl ensued and Winker was duly suspended for six games.

Thereafter, his numbers began to tail off. In July, Winker hit .188. He hit only eight more home runs for the remainder of the season. September was Winker's worst month of 2022, as he registered no home runs, two RBIs and hit .170 in 18 games.

Due to his lackluster season, word on the street seems to be that the Mariners are looking to offload Winker, who has another year left on his contract. Several MLB insiders have claimed that the Mariners front office is eager to send Winker away, possibly for a starter in return.

Jesse Winker is still an asset despite hiccup of a season

Some have said that the New York Yankees are interested in picking up Winker. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Although Winker has had a bad season, he has shown he can hit in the big leagues before. Perhaps we will see a rebound from him next season.

