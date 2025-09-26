  • home icon
  "MLB trying to cheat Yankees" — Fans question league's call on Tyler Gilbert's sticky glove incident in White Sox's 5-3 loss

“MLB trying to cheat Yankees” — Fans question league’s call on Tyler Gilbert’s sticky glove incident in White Sox’s 5-3 loss

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 26, 2025 04:44 GMT
The New York Yankees' series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night witnessed a controversial moment after White Sox reliever Tyler Gilbert's glove was confiscated by the umpires.

As Gilbert took the mound to relieve Davis Martin in the fifth inning, he was inspected for sticky substance by second-base umpire Phil Cuzzi. While the umpires didn't find any sticky substance on Gilbert's hand, they had his glove removed and asked him to use a backup glove.

Fans reacted to the controversial incident with the Yankees battling the Toronto Blue Jays for the division title.

"Wow the mlb is trying to cheat the Yankees out of a division."
"They gotta cheat against Judge to try and get him out. Crazy."
"Jesus just give the division to the jays already.. this is getting crazy."
"I'm sick of confiscating equipment and keeping the player in or keeping the hit with a suspicious bat."
"Yankees getting all the benefit of the doubt you get an opponent's property off suspicion? Lmao."
While the veteran closer was allowed to remain in the game, he ended up taking the loss after allowing one run over 1 2/3 innings from the mound.

Tyler Gilbert addressed controversial glove incident after Yankees loss

Following the 5-3 loss in the series finale, Tyler Gilbert' explained what happened during the controversial fifth inning.

“I’ve been using that glove all year. It’s got a build-up of sweat and rosin. It’s on the palm area,” Gilbert said. “And Phil thought it was something else. If they do lab results, they will just realize it was sweat and rosin build-up. Other than that, that’s all.”
White Sox manager Will Venable also addressed the controversy, revealing that the crew chief didn't feel there was any ill intention from the veteran pitcher and asked the glove to be replaced because it was "too sticky."

“There was just a bit of rosin and sweat build-up in the palm of his glove that was just a little too sticky for [crew chief] Dan [Bellino],” Venable said. “He didn’t suspect any bad intent on Gilbert’s part. It was just a little too sticky, so he asked for him to get a new glove and that was pretty much it.”

According to Gilbert, the glove in question was used in 44 games but it was the first time it was deemed to be sticky by the umpires.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

