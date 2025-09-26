“MLB trying to cheat Yankees” — Fans question league’s call on Tyler Gilbert’s sticky glove incident in White Sox’s 5-3 loss

The New York Yankees' series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night witnessed a controversial moment after White Sox reliever Tyler Gilbert's glove was confiscated by the umpires.As Gilbert took the mound to relieve Davis Martin in the fifth inning, he was inspected for sticky substance by second-base umpire Phil Cuzzi. While the umpires didn't find any sticky substance on Gilbert's hand, they had his glove removed and asked him to use a backup glove.Fans reacted to the controversial incident with the Yankees battling the Toronto Blue Jays for the division title.&quot;Wow the mlb is trying to cheat the Yankees out of a division.&quot;Tyler Ferguson @Tylerferg_12LINKWow the mlb is trying to cheat the Yankees out of a division&quot;They gotta cheat against Judge to try and get him out. Crazy.&quot;Ryan @ryanmcd92LINKThey gotta cheat against Judge to try and get him out. Crazy&quot;Jesus just give the division to the jays already.. this is getting crazy.&quot;Dyal Hamel @DylanHamel16LINKJesus just give the division to the jays already.. this is getting crazy&quot;I'm sick of confiscating equipment and keeping the player in or keeping the hit with a suspicious bat.&quot;Steel Condor @steelcondornewsLINKI'm sick of confiscating equipment and keeping the player in or keeping the hit with a suspicious bat.&quot;Yankees getting all the benefit of the doubt you get an opponent's property off suspicion? Lmao.&quot;Dylan Skroz @skroskznik_LINKYankees getting all the benefit of the doubt you get an opponent's property off suspicion? LmaoWhile the veteran closer was allowed to remain in the game, he ended up taking the loss after allowing one run over 1 2/3 innings from the mound.Tyler Gilbert addressed controversial glove incident after Yankees lossFollowing the 5-3 loss in the series finale, Tyler Gilbert' explained what happened during the controversial fifth inning.“I’ve been using that glove all year. It’s got a build-up of sweat and rosin. It’s on the palm area,” Gilbert said. “And Phil thought it was something else. If they do lab results, they will just realize it was sweat and rosin build-up. Other than that, that’s all.”White Sox manager Will Venable also addressed the controversy, revealing that the crew chief didn't feel there was any ill intention from the veteran pitcher and asked the glove to be replaced because it was &quot;too sticky.&quot;“There was just a bit of rosin and sweat build-up in the palm of his glove that was just a little too sticky for [crew chief] Dan [Bellino],” Venable said. “He didn’t suspect any bad intent on Gilbert’s part. It was just a little too sticky, so he asked for him to get a new glove and that was pretty much it.”According to Gilbert, the glove in question was used in 44 games but it was the first time it was deemed to be sticky by the umpires.