MLB.TV 2022 - Subscription, benefits, new features, and everything you to know

MLB.TV 2022 is a pay-per-view audio and video service that broadcasts Major League Baseball games.

MLB.TV is in its 20th season of broadcasting. On time for the new season, the MLB.TV app has received a substantial update. On your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can watch out-of-market Major League Baseball games live or on-demand using the app. The upgrade includes new content for 2022 like Spring Training games, "MLB Big Inning," and select pregame and postgame coverage.

The package of MLB.TV 2022 costs $129.99 per year, $24.99 per month, or $109.99 per season for a single club.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 MLB.TV is available for purchase again and they’re offering a $10 discount for the 2022 yearly package that also includes Spring Training games. MLB.TV is available for purchase again and they’re offering a $10 discount for the 2022 yearly package that also includes Spring Training games. https://t.co/pjby9rdy4b

"MLB.TV is available for purchase again and they’re offering a $10 discount for the 2022 yearly package that also includes Spring Training games." - @ Boston Strong

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

It's hard to believe that on August 26, 2002, a game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees became the first professional sporting event in North America to be live-streamed over the internet.

Since then, the league's streaming service has been upgraded multiple times, and this year is no exception. Many Cactus and Grapefruit League match-ups are being live-streamed for free on MLB.TV as Spring Training games continue. To subscribe to MLB.TV on Prime Video Channels, you must have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Forbes @Forbes MLB.TV continues to be the gold standard for live streaming. New functionality, and content have been added while the price remains the same as last year. Here's the details. trib.al/P2QLtmh MLB.TV continues to be the gold standard for live streaming. New functionality, and content have been added while the price remains the same as last year. Here's the details. trib.al/P2QLtmh

"MLB.TV continues to be the gold standard for live streaming. New functionality, and content have been added while the price remains the same as last year. Here's the details." - @ Forbes

What are the new things in store on MLB.TV 2022?

More Big Innings in Major League Baseball: All season long, "MLB Major Inning" delivers all the actions from the league with live look-ins, breaking highlights, and big moments. MLB.TV 2022 broadcasts seven days a week.

Pre- and Postgame Activities: For the full regular season, local pregame and postgame coverage is now available for select clubs, airing live before and after each game.

Updated Streaming Apps: Throughout the season, MLB.TV 2022 will be updating streaming applications with a new set of playback controls that will bring you closer to the game, such as inning milestones, in-game data, and a personalized scoreboard.

Expansion of The Content Library: More originals, such as "Vendors" and "Out Of The Park Films," are being added to MLB.TV 2022's content library, returning shows like "MLB Carded" and "Baseball Zen," and a variety of on-demand highlights and materials.

Note: If the game is blacked out in your location, you won't be able to watch it live on MLB.TV. If you have an MLB.TV 2022 subscription and live in a blackout area, the relevant game will be accessible as an archived game roughly 90 minutes after the game ends.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt