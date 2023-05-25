When considering the worst contracts in MLB history, there are a few massive examples that come to mind. Sometimes, they are so outrageously underwhelming that they cripple a franchise for years.

One of the worst contracts of the last decade is considered to be pitcher Stephen Strasburg's 2020 7-year, $245 million deal with the Washington Nationals. Since the ink dried on the contract, Strasburg has only made eight starts for the Nats.

Although Strasburg pitched stupendously in the past, and was crowned the 2019 World Series MVP, things have gone downhill for him. Ever since 2020, he has been perrennial injured and is on the 60-day IL as we speak.

The contractual horror story prompted one Reddit user to ask their fellow netizens to name some of the other worst contracts in MLB history.

It did not take long for fans to start listing off some of the worst contracts in recent MLB history. However, some users took the opportunity to lament the massive shame that Strasburg's career has turned out to be, especially after his brilliance in 2019 for the Washington Nationals.

One of the names first to be circulated was Detroit Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera. Although the Venezuelan is a back-to-back AL MVP and a former Triple-Crown winner, it is hard to deny that he has been on a steep decline since penning an eight-year deal worth $240 million in 2016.

However, one of the players largely thought to lay claim to one of the worst contracts is former star Josh Hamilton. After hitting ,359 with 32 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2010 to win that year's MVP, Hamilton inked a five-year deal worth $125 million with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. Unfortunately, injuries began to hit, and Hamilton was forced into an early retirement following a trade in 2015.

Some other contenders for players who were involved in the MLB's worst deals include Eric Hosmer and Chris Davis. Hosmer's eight-year 2017 deal with the San Diego Padres ended in his trade and subsequent release. Davis signed a seven-year deal worth $161 million in 2016, only to retire with a slashline of 196/.291/.379 at the end of the term.

Plenty of names could be on the list of the worst contracts ever

While it impossible to go throw all of the awful and underwhelming contracts that have been signed of late, Reddit has given us some solid examples. In the age of ever-increasing competitiveness and larger-than-life contracts, poor deals will only become increasingly common.

