Anthony DeSclafani will have a story to tell when he retires as he can speak of a freak injury that affected his playing time. In Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Francisco Giants starter was taken off the field after issues to his left big toe.

With five scoreless innings, Anthony DeSclafani's troubles began at the start of the sixth. Jose Herrera hit a leadoff single before Josh Rojas double consolidated their position. DeSclafani, who had recorded three hitless innings and given away only two hits thus far, was taken for a third straight hit by Ketel Marte.

With bases loaded, the 33-year-old was taken off the field. He complained at the mound about an injury he was suffering to his toe. DeSclafani was replaced by Scott Alexander whose wild pitch and a triple by Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher meant Arizona zoomed past the Giants' 1-0 lead.

When DeSclafani left the field, not many in the stands or at home could understand the extent of the injury. Once he could clear the air about his injury, the RHP confirmed that he suffered a freak accident at home when a piano bench fell on his left big toe while catering to his son. He was battling off the pain for the last few days, but while pitching the nail came off that caused major discomfort.

“I was playing piano with my kid and I was trying to help him off the bench and the thing squared my toe up several weeks ago," DeSclafini said. “The toenail finally just died and it just started affecting me today.”

Fans took to Twitter as they were quite confused on how to react to the freak accident.

Anthony DeSclafani's second injury this season

Earlier in April, Anthony DeSclafani was put on the shelf as he suffered from right ankle inflammation. The injury was a minor one and the starter returned to rotation in two weeks time. The toe injury also seems like something that will heal in time before his next start.

