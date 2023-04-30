The MLB regular season in Mexico City got off to a blistering start on Saturday. The two teams in action - the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres scored 11 home runs in total, much to the sellout crowd's amazement.

San Diego Padres got over their offensive blues and won the high-scoring series opener with a scoreline of 16-11. Five players from the Padres' star-studded lineup hit home runs, with Manny Machado going yard twice. This game fell two short of equalling the record for the maximum dingers in a game, 13 in a 2019 game between D'Backs and Phillies. The record for maximum number of players going deep in that game - 10, however, was equaled in this pulsating fixture.

MLB Twitter was naturally abuzz after such an enthralling encounter. Here are some of the best reactions:

The juiced ball allegations are obviously never going to die.

"MLB sent the juiced balls to Mexico City"

Jake🧢 @Jake62179963 MLB sent the juiced balls to Mexico City

"This Mexico City game is making Coors Field look like Diet Coke Park"

Matt Gross @MattGross87 This Mexico City game is making Coors Field look like Diet Coke Park.

"The elevation is crazy"

"This honestly isn’t fair for the pitchers stats lol"

"Mexico is where pitchers go to die. If I was a big league pitcher I’d absolutely refuse to play"

Khalisar⚡️ @Khalisar7525 @TalkinBaseball_ Mexico is where pitchers go to die. If I was a big league pitcher I'd absolutely refuse to play

"International major league baseball is a hell of a drug"

Warehouse Rob @Rob_JMWarehouse @TalkinBaseball_ International major league baseball is a hell of a drug

Some fans called out MLB for not managing to broadcast this game.

"MLB with an epic fail by not having this televised"

stringz @chargerman89 @TalkinBaseball_ MLB with an epic fail by not having this televised 🤡

"Why wasn’t this nationally televised"

At the end of the day, what is an MLB game without some Rob Manfred slander?

"3 hours, 44 minutes. Manfred must be pissed people got a regular baseball game"

"I'm sure the altitude had an effect on the game in Mexico BUT I'm betting the MLB juiced the balls to drive up interest with the locals. No, I do not trust Rob Manfred"

Sharon @sharbee15 @Aaron_Torres @JMartRadio I'm sure the altitude had an effect on the game in Mexico BUT I'm betting the MLB juiced the balls to drive up interest with the locals. No, I do not trust Rob Manfred.

Players who scored home runs from both teams

Ten players went yard in this game at Mexico City, with Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the home run column for the Padres. For the Giants, it was Brandon Crawford, LaMonte Wade Jr., Mitch Haniger, Blake Sabol and David Vilar.

