During the third inning of a game on Sunday, a collision between baserunner Ty France of the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Rays' third baseman Isaac Paredes has led many to crack open the rule book.

The play occured on an infield single by Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. As Paredes charged towards the infield grass to handle the chopper, France was on his way from second to third base. The two men collided and were both sent collapsing to the ground.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A big collision between Isaac Paredes and Ty France



Isaac Paredes was removed from the game A big collision between Isaac Paredes and Ty FranceIsaac Paredes was removed from the game https://t.co/K6FBe8GXmk

"A big collision between Isaac Paredes and Ty France. Paredes was removed from the game" - Talkin' Baseball

While France, 215 lbs, is a block of a man. While the Mariners first baseman was able to get up, Paredes retreated to the dugout following the play. Much to the protest of Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, France was called safe at third, causing many fans to offer their opinions on the play.

Matt Vandenberg @M1D3V @TalkinBaseball_ I think that's just unlucky on both parts, both players clearly didn't see each other and it's just an accidental collision. Hope both players are okay @TalkinBaseball_ I think that's just unlucky on both parts, both players clearly didn't see each other and it's just an accidental collision. Hope both players are okay

Duck Of Death @DuckOfDeath6 @TalkinBaseball_ Ty France was trying to run in front of that ball to prevent it from being fielded. @TalkinBaseball_ Ty France was trying to run in front of that ball to prevent it from being fielded.

Many are pointing to Ty France's placement on the basepath prior to slamming into the Mexican Tampa Bay Rays star. According to the league's own rules, any attempt from the runner to interfere with the fielding player will result in an out.

Alex | Lionz 🦁 @Just_Lionz @TalkinBaseball_ People are gonna blame France for this when all he tried to do was move out the way @TalkinBaseball_ People are gonna blame France for this when all he tried to do was move out the way

According to Cash, Ty France was running in a fashion that clearly interfered with Isaac Paredes. Instead, the presiding umpires seemed to feel as though Paredes was encroaching on France's alloted space as a runner.

bren @Gramatix119 @TalkinBaseball_ and ty france was ruled safe!!! even though he ran to the left and towards Paredes??? @TalkinBaseball_ and ty france was ruled safe!!! even though he ran to the left and towards Paredes???

Following the play, an RBI double from Jared Kelenic and a two-run single off the bat of Mike Ford cut the Seattle Mariners' lead to 6-5, France scored, and the Mariners put up a four-run inning.

Shane @Shans91280604 @TalkinBaseball_ And they end up getting 3 runs because of that. What a joke! @TalkinBaseball_ And they end up getting 3 runs because of that. What a joke!

Shota @ShotaShota888 @TalkinBaseball_ Nasty play 🤮🤮 Clearly, the runner had swerved the course toward the base and rammed Paredes with his elbow. And the ugly call from the referee. @TalkinBaseball_ Nasty play 🤮🤮 Clearly, the runner had swerved the course toward the base and rammed Paredes with his elbow. And the ugly call from the referee.

Isaac Paredes has been one of the best hitters for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. The 24-year old has 13 home runs and 51 RBIs in 75 contests this season, numbers that put him well on pace for a career season. Fortunately for Rays fans, word was received from the Rays that Paredes is dealing with rib discomfort.

USMCVET @NCStateGolfer @TalkinBaseball_ Possibly one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. This is interference on the runner every time. 40 years of watching baseball and I’ve never seen an umpire miss that, not even a Little League ump. @TalkinBaseball_ Possibly one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. This is interference on the runner every time. 40 years of watching baseball and I’ve never seen an umpire miss that, not even a Little League ump.

Joey Wallen @JoeyWallen1802 @TalkinBaseball_ 100% the runner should be out. No matter what the defender is always allowed to make a play on the ball, even if in the running lane. France did not allow that so the runner should be called out. @TalkinBaseball_ 100% the runner should be out. No matter what the defender is always allowed to make a play on the ball, even if in the running lane. France did not allow that so the runner should be called out.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the two teams are currently tied in the sixth inning following a Tom Murphy home run. The Rays continue to lead their division, while the Mariners are fourth in the AL West, 9.5 games behind the Texas Rangers.

Isaac Paredes collision reminds us how scary baseball can be.

Thanfully, both players, even Isaac Paredes, appear to be alright following the jarring occurence. While baseball may be less truculent than other sports, it is the responsbility of players to continue to keep vigilant to ensure that incidents such as these remain few and far between.

