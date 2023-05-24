When Zack Hample, an American baseball collector, attempted to extend a kind message to Littlemann17, a popular MLB: The Show videogame streamer on Twitch, the Twitteratis responded with skepticism and doubt.

Hample took to Twitter, offering a Cedric Mullins home run ball to Littlemann17, whose real name is A.J Rodriguez, in order to fix what he had previously done to him during a game between Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.

Hample posted the following video on Twitter for Littleman17:

Zack Hample @zack_hample @MLB Coming out of Twitter retirement for one quick message. @littlemann17 this Cedric Mullins home run ball is for you. Get in touch and I’ll send it you. @Orioles Coming out of Twitter retirement for one quick message. @littlemann17 this Cedric Mullins home run ball is for you. Get in touch and I’ll send it you. @Orioles @MLB https://t.co/xxucaaxQjK

"Coming out of Twitter retirement for one quick message. @littlemann17 this Cedric Mullins home run ball is for you. Get in touch and I’ll send it you. @Orioles @MLB" - he said.

Hample is a controversial figure who has faced criticism for using aggressive tactics in collecting baseballs, which includes the relentless pursuit of catching home run balls during games. Hample's actions and behavior have sparked debates within the baseball community regarding fan interference and the ethics of ball retrieval. As a result, his offering to Littlemann17 was not taken well by fans.

"Nah it’s too late bro we know who you really are" - one fan said.

"You are just doing this because of the pressure put on you by social media. You wouldn't have offered it to him otherwise" - another fan commented.

I know people hate him but how does he always end up so close to every home run? It’s actually insane @MLB This boy is a ball magnet 🧲🤣I know people hate him but how does he always end up so close to every home run? It’s actually insane @zack_hample @littlemann17 @Orioles @MLB This boy is a ball magnet 🧲🤣I know people hate him but how does he always end up so close to every home run? It’s actually insane

CC @TheActualCC @zack_hample @littlemann17 @Orioles @MLB Didnt watch the video, but im sure it wouldve been easier to ya know….give it to him there @zack_hample @littlemann17 @Orioles @MLB Didnt watch the video, but im sure it wouldve been easier to ya know….give it to him there

Ryan @RyanH_08 @zack_hample @littlemann17 @Orioles @MLB Could have gave him the one you caught when he was actually at the game @zack_hample @littlemann17 @Orioles @MLB Could have gave him the one you caught when he was actually at the game

What happened between Zack Hample and Littlemann17?

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles watches his hit in the sixth inning as Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees defends at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hample’s message came in the light of a recent incident between him and the streamer. Hample was able to collect a Cedric Mullins home run in the match against Los Angeles Angels, after which another fan asked him if he would give it to the Twitch streamer, one of the Orioles star's biggest fans.

The fan said that Littleman17 was "the Mullins guy," as he is popularly known, but Hample replied saying: "I'm the Mullins guy tonight."

Littlemann17, a popular MLB The Show streamer, is known for his love for Cedrick Mullins in the virtual world. The two met up at an Orioles game, with Mullins graciously providing a signed jersey, a pregame chat, and memorable pictures.

