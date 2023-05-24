When Zack Hample, an American baseball collector, attempted to extend a kind message to Littlemann17, a popular MLB: The Show videogame streamer on Twitch, the Twitteratis responded with skepticism and doubt.
Hample took to Twitter, offering a Cedric Mullins home run ball to Littlemann17, whose real name is A.J Rodriguez, in order to fix what he had previously done to him during a game between Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.
Hample posted the following video on Twitter for Littleman17:
"Coming out of Twitter retirement for one quick message. @littlemann17 this Cedric Mullins home run ball is for you. Get in touch and I’ll send it you. @Orioles @MLB" - he said.
Hample is a controversial figure who has faced criticism for using aggressive tactics in collecting baseballs, which includes the relentless pursuit of catching home run balls during games. Hample's actions and behavior have sparked debates within the baseball community regarding fan interference and the ethics of ball retrieval. As a result, his offering to Littlemann17 was not taken well by fans.
"Nah it’s too late bro we know who you really are" - one fan said.
"You are just doing this because of the pressure put on you by social media. You wouldn't have offered it to him otherwise" - another fan commented.
What happened between Zack Hample and Littlemann17?
Hample’s message came in the light of a recent incident between him and the streamer. Hample was able to collect a Cedric Mullins home run in the match against Los Angeles Angels, after which another fan asked him if he would give it to the Twitch streamer, one of the Orioles star's biggest fans.
The fan said that Littleman17 was "the Mullins guy," as he is popularly known, but Hample replied saying: "I'm the Mullins guy tonight."
Littlemann17, a popular MLB The Show streamer, is known for his love for Cedrick Mullins in the virtual world. The two met up at an Orioles game, with Mullins graciously providing a signed jersey, a pregame chat, and memorable pictures.