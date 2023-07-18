The New York Yankees' decision to not intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani backfired in the seventh inning. To tie the game, 3-3, against the Yankees and Michael King, Ohtani smashed his 35th home run of the season over the left-center field fence.

He also added a bat flip, stretching out his arm and extending the bat before tossing it, as he began to jog around the bases.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani's 35th homer ties it!

"Shohei Ohtani's 35th homer ties it!" - MLB

MLB fans were more than impressed with Ohtani's performance and have filled up social media with amazing comments for the star.

Jaime Gonzalez 💭 @4_jaimegonzalez Shohei Ohtani is unreal… I actually think he could go down as the greatest athlete of all time. Certainly one of them

Cole Patterson📊 @ColePattersonCA @MLB Enjoy it while it lasts my friends. Nearing the end of an era for Angels baseball

Yamil @yamo_dejesus @MLB He is having the greatest regular season performance of all time

MLB Trade Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's uncertain future

When his current contract expires at the conclusion of the season, Shohei Ohtani, the amazing two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, is expected to receive stunning offers totaling $500 million.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

Ohtani holds the top places in the MLB for home runs, triples, and OPS. He created history by being the first player to have 100 RBIs and 100 strikeouts in a single season.

Ohtani's final destination is still unknown, but rumors say that the Angels should think about dealing him before the season is over. By doing this, the Angels would at least retain some value for a contract that, once October arrives, would be worthless to them.

That, however, would be admitting defeat for their season, and giving up the slim hopes they have of retaining Ohtani. While it seems certain he will be departing when his contract expires, there is always a possibility that between now and then something miraculous transpires.

With the Angels an extremely inconsistent 47-48 and fourth in the AL West, they will need to keep hold of Ohtani if they are harboring any hopes of making a playoff push. Much depends on the lay of the land in a few weeks' time, but a difficult decision is approaching for the LA Angels.

We will see what they decide to do when the trade deadline arrives.

