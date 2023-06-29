In an unexpected turn of events, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning. The ejection caught Cabrera off guard as he was unaware of being sent off until manager A.J. Hinch informed him of the decision.

"Bye bye Miggy.@Rangers| #StraightUpTX MLB fans" - Bally Sports Southwest

MLB Twitter fans are furious with the umpire's decision of ejecting Cabrera from the game.

"What a clown of an umpire. Like cmon," wrote one while the other commented: "Absolutely the softest ejection I've seen this year. Bring on the robots."

Many felt that the ejection was unnecessary.

"Red-ass umpire, man. Unnecessary ejection."

"Dear Umpire, I am formally challenging you to a professional boxing match"

"Classic MLB umpire narcissism on full display"

"This was such a weak toss. Ridiculous."

"What a joke @MLB"

Miguel Cabrera's altercation with the first-base umpire led to his ejection. Cabrera appeared to be frustrated when the umpire ruled a strike, and he made a dismissive hand motion toward him. But it was this action that got him kicked out of the game.

Miguel Cabrera perplexed after the ejection

Cabrera, a potential Hall of Famer who is known for his fierce competitiveness, was clearly stunned and unaware that his gesture may have offended someone.

Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers

Some suggested that umpires ought to use greater restraint, especially when interacting with reputable athletes like Miguel Cabrera. Ejecting a player for a brief outburst of annoyance takes attention away from the game and puts it on the umpire's interpretation rather than the player's ability.

Cabrera has won the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) award twice, the AL Batting Title four times, and the MLB All-Star Game twelve times since his debut in 2003.

