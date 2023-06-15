'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth showed his love for the New York Mets in their recent game against the New York Yankees. Hemsworth was in attendance to watch the Mets defeat the Bronx Bombers 4-3 in extra innings.

The Mets also presented him with a jersey. Yankees supporters went into a frenzy as Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a daring swipe of home plate. In the 11th innings, a double gave the Mets the victory.

Hemsworth also took a picture with the Mets mascot.

The Mets also posted a couple of pictures and a video featuring the 'Extraction 2' star.

MLB Twitter reacted to seeing Hemsworth being there for the Mets:

"aw look Thor is back in a Mets uniform" - Dave

"can he pitch #LGM Mets" - Zac Wassink

"U lala" - Mayra Marin

Some fans included Mets' player "Thor" aka Noah Syndergaard in the comment section:

"Mets have already broken one Thor this decade, working on a second." - Dayton from Nebraska

"They got Thor to go to a game after Noah left LMFAOOOOOOOO" - julie

"I miss the real Thor in blue and orange" - Eric Struening

"he might not want to watch Mets baseball again after what he saw yesterday" - Metro US VE

The New York Mets prevail over the Yankees

In the second game of the Subway Series on Wednesday at Citi Field, the New York Mets prevailed over the New York Yankees 4-3 after 10 innings. The series is now tied at one game apiece. This season's last encounter between the two clubs will be a two-game set on July 25 and 26 in the Bronx.

The Mets entered the game with a 2-9 record in June and a 1-4 record since MLB home run leader Pete Alonso had a wrist injury that ultimately led to him being placed on the injured list.

