Rob Manfred's comments about the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas have attracted quite the attention. He issued an apology to fans in Oakland after the Athletics bought land in Las Vegas for a new stadium. However, fans didn't like his statement one bit, as they considered it to be fake.

The A's for a long time have looked to secure a replacement for the aging Oakland Collisuem. However, plans have been stalled by the city, who haven't given the nod for the construction of a new stadium. So, the league in 2021 permitted the Atheltics to look for land in other cities.

When John Fisher bought land in Las Vegas, quite unsurprisingly, fans in Oakland were pissed. To fuel the fire, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's apology hasn't sat well with fans. He talked about the league's efforts to secure the city of Oakland with a proper stadium. He defended Fisher and maintained that blaming the owner isn't fair.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do. But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher, it’s not fair. We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland,” he said.

Fans took to Twitter as they voiced their displeasure and dismissed Rob Manfred's words. One said:

"the dumbest thing you’ll ever see a human say. Disgraceful"

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Rob Manfred says Atheltics owners 'want to win'

In his comments about the relocation to Las Vegas, Rob Manfred said that the John Fisher and the Athletics ownership have a will to win. However, that has been evidently absent from them who have refused to spend virtually anything to improve the team's condition.

“To me, it ought to be all positive on the competitive front,” he added. “You got really smart baseball operations people. You got owners that want to win, and I think Las Vegas will present a real revenue enhancing opportunity. So I think you’re going to have a good product.”

The Athletics, like every other season, have one of the lowest payrolls. That has translated to them sitting rock-bottom in the standings with the worst record in the MLB.

