Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman and his daughter Sadie became a sensation on Wednesday night when Sadie delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Blue Jays' game against the San Francisco Giants.

This special moment was in celebration of Gausman's giveaway night, during which the Blue Jays distributed a unique "split" jersey that featured half blue and half white, paying homage to Kevin's renowned pitch, the "splitter."

Following a defeat in the initial game of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays came out with determination in their latest contest against San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb.

They swiftly launched an offensive onslaught, unleashing a barrage of hits that included three RBI doubles, resulting in an impressive five-run first inning and establishing a commanding lead.

Sustaining their momentum, the Blue Jays held their advantage throughout the game, securing a 6-1 win on Wednesday night to level the three-game series.

MLB pitching analyst Rob Friedman posted a video of the adorable moment between Kevin Gausman and his daughter Sadie on Twitter.

"Sadie Gausman, Vicious Splitter. 😤" - the post read.

Baseball fans on Twitter were extremely happy to witness the heartwarming moment and had a few jokes on hand at the expense of several teams in the league:

"already better than 90% of red sox pitchers" - one fan said.

"Sign her Yankees" - another fan commented.

Kevin Gausman’s MLB journey

Throughout his career, Gausman has also represented teams such as the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Prior to his professional journey, Gausman attended LSU and played college baseball for the LSU Tigers, where he achieved the distinction of being an All-American.

In the 2012 MLB Draft, he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 4 pick. Gausman made his MLB debut in 2013 and was recognized as an All-Star in 2021.

Gausman's tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays began on December 1, 2021, when he inked a lucrative five-year deal worth $110 million. Throughout the 2022 regular season, Gausman showcased his skills in 31 starts, accumulating a record of 12 wins and 10 losses, accompanied by a commendable 3.35 ERA.

Additionally, he had the opportunity to make a postseason start for the Blue Jays during the Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners.

