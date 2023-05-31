New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit his 18th home run of the season as the Yankees thrashed the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Tuesday night. It was their fourth win on the run, hitting 10 runs in the last three games. Judge starred on the night again, with the rest of the Yankees bats on fire as well. After the New York slugger launched another homer during the game, fans were amazed at how unstoppable the reigning MVP has been, and labeled him the favorite to retain his crown.

Aaron Judge had one of the best offensive seasons in the history of the MLB, hitting a record-breaking total of 62 home runs in the regular season. While it seemed impossible for him to repeat the feat, he has started the 2023 season in such a manner that he looks likely to top his numbers from last year. Having won their series opener against the Mariners 10-4, the Yankees extended their dominance with another resounding win in the second game.

Aaron Judge was back in business on Tuesday, hitting his 18th homer of the season in the seventh inning to extend his team's lead to 8-2 on the night. Credit is also due to his teammates who blasted away the Mariners defence, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Anthony Volpe, Jake Bauers and Greg Allen all scoring runs for the Yankees. However, fans were most impressed by Judge's continued form and mammoth presence during the game.

"Just give him MVP already," Tweeted one fan. "It’s getting ridiculous at this point," added another.

Paulina Vairo @Paulina_Vairo @Yankees That is why he is the king of New York @Yankees That is why he is the king of New York 👑

🅿️oLo-G🏇🏾 @Gliss718 @Yankees I just want the Judge to perform like this in the playoffs. @Yankees I just want the Judge to perform like this in the playoffs.

GoD_BeZ @GoDBeZ2 @Yankees 18 in 45 games yea it’s bout to get serious @Yankees 18 in 45 games yea it’s bout to get serious 😤

Led by Aaron Judge, the Yankees continue their red-hot form

The New York Yankees' bats have been on fire in the MLB over the past few days. Led by captain Aaron Judge, the Yankees offence has scored a total of 30 runs in their last three games. Their latest victory means that a series victory is in the bag as they will look for a clean sweep now in order to keep the pressure on their AL East rivals. The Yankees are currently third in their division and continue to make their push for a postseason spot.

