Tampa Bay Rays phenom Wander Franco spun the game and registered his viral moment in Wednesday night's match against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During the seventh inning, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a sharp grounder to Franco at shortstop. After fielding the ball, Franco transferred it from his glove to his throwing hand. Instead of immediately throwing it over to first base, he spun the ball in the air, caught it and proceeded to fire it to first just in time for the third out. What followed was Franco's sixth home run of the year.

The official Twitter page of the Tampa Bay Rays posted a video of Franco appreciating him for his calibre.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just a casual five minutes in the life of Wander Franco" - the team posted.

MLB fans on Twitter were absolutely in love with Wander Franco's skills. They couldn't stop praising him for his stunt and couldn't get over the fact that Franco never fails to impress.

"Baseball purists in hell" - one fan said.

Branden @JobuNeedsRefill Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Just a casual five minutes in the life of Wander Franco twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just a casual five minutes in the life of Wander Franco twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/H6SfEMgdWp A bunch of old racist shitheads probably had a heart attack watching these and that is very cool and good twitter.com/raysbaseball/s… A bunch of old racist shitheads probably had a heart attack watching these and that is very cool and good twitter.com/raysbaseball/s…

"A bunch of old racist sh*theads probably had a heart attack watching these and that is very cool and good" - commented another.

"Some people might say MVP level plays" - one fan commented.

Mile High Padre @Drunkpadre @RaysBaseball I don’t care how many people don’t like this I am cool with it. @RaysBaseball I don’t care how many people don’t like this I am cool with it.

"I don’t care how many people don’t like this I am cool with it." - said another.

RLgrimeNOLE @USSeminole

LONG LIVE WANDERRRRR

@DaddyDimmuTv @RaysBaseball THIS IS MY KING I TELL YOULONG LIVE WANDERRRRR @RaysBaseball THIS IS MY KING I TELL YOULONG LIVE WANDERRRRR@DaddyDimmuTv

"THIS IS MY KING I TELL YOU.. LONG LIVE WANDERRRRR" - one praised.

Shawn Cusack @Cubsfan_97 @RaysBaseball Young hot shot superstar doing young hotshot superstar shit. I love it! @RaysBaseball Young hot shot superstar doing young hotshot superstar shit. I love it!

"Young hot shot superstar doing young hotshot superstar sh*t. I love it!" - one said.

Frank Colombo @FrankColombo10 @RaysBaseball Ooof… that was a bit spicy from Franco.. showing them up on that fielding play.. talented kid, but that’ll upset a lot of folks in the other dugout.. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh highlights this to their team tonight & tomorrow.. let’s close out the series in style @RaysBaseball Ooof… that was a bit spicy from Franco.. showing them up on that fielding play.. talented kid, but that’ll upset a lot of folks in the other dugout.. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh highlights this to their team tonight & tomorrow.. let’s close out the series in style 👏

"Ooof… that was a bit spicy from Franco.. showing them up on that fielding play.. talented kid, but that’ll upset a lot of folks in the other dugout.. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pittsburgh highlights this to their team tonight & tomorrow.. let’s close out the series in style 👏" - another one commented.

"He’s actually the coolest player in baseball and it’s not even close" - one claimed.

jerry @F_cknJerry @RaysBaseball @JordanV39128740 watching it happen was so dope. Literally back to back huge plays made to look easy @RaysBaseball @JordanV39128740 watching it happen was so dope. Literally back to back huge plays made to look easy

"watching it happen was so dope. Literally back to back huge plays made to look easy"

"And he followed it up with a home run. Wander stock 📈" - one said.

Wander Franco's International Career

Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays jokes with a teammate after the end of the top of the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 23, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Wander Franco played for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He played second base, splitting time with Ketel Marte with Willy Adames and Jeremy Pena at shortstop. Franco slashed .222/.417/.222 over nine at-bats in three games and led the team in walks with three alongside Juan Soto.

Poll : 0 votes