Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker was ejected from Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Snitker sat through two hours of rain delay just to be ejected five minutes into the game.

MLB fans jumped at the opportunity to roast the Astros coach for his antics and also compared him to his father, Brian Snitker, who is a coach for the Atlanta Braves.

Troy Snitker is a former minor league player who was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was later traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 and played minor league baseball for both organizations.

He decided to retire from his playing days before the start of the 2014 season after suffering a concussion. After his retirement as a player, Snitker became a coach for North Georgia before joining the Houston Astros in 2019.

As a coach for the Astros, Snitker's highest point has been their 2022 World Series title. However, Snitker was the butt of the joke on Friday as his antics were not missed by the fans. He was ejected from the game in the first inning with just 11 pitches played.

It is also a well-known fact that he is the son of Atlanta Braves coach Brian Snitker and fans have compared the two in their attempts to troll the Astros coach.

"You have to wonder if he really just wanted to go home or take a nap in the clubhouse," wrote one fan Twitter. "He’s the son of Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. Only lasted 11 pitches. Like father, like son," added another.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander Uh...Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker has just been thrown out of the game.

It's been 5 minutes.



Asked Dusty Baker what was going on early in the game with Troy Snitker getting ejected and Michael Kopech chirping at the Astros dugout.

"Boys being boys," Baker said. As for Kopech, "He was just probably excited."



“Boys being boys,” Baker said. As for Kopech, “He was just probably excited.” Asked Dusty Baker what was going on early in the game with Troy Snitker getting ejected and Michael Kopech chirping at the Astros dugout. “Boys being boys,” Baker said. As for Kopech, “He was just probably excited.”

Tensions seem to be unusually high at the start of this game, with our hitting coach Troy Snitker ejected in the 1st & White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech having some kind of slanging match with our bench in the 2nd.

What did Troy Snitker do to get ejected vs White Sox?

It remains unclear exactly why Troy Snitker was ejected five minutes into the game by plate umpire Mark Wenger. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker also refused to elaborate on the matter when asked about it after the game.

It is not often that you see a coach getting ejected so early in a game in the MLB. Whatever the reason, the Astros now need to focus on the next two games against the Chicago White Sox and add a few wins under their belt.

