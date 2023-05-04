MLB star Jesse Winker has cemented his position as one of the greatest dads ever. The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder flaunted some brand-new hand-made jewelry on the field during the game vs. Rockies. Winker was spotted wearing a charming necklace that his daughter made, complete with magnificent stars and sparkles.

Nothing cuter than Jesse Winker wearing a necklace that was made by his daughter(via @MLB Nothing cuter than Jesse Winker wearing a necklace that was made by his daughter ❤️(via @MLB)https://t.co/btzWFNfRur

Twitter was elated and got all emotional after Winker's adorable gesture.

I legitimately think this is so much swaggier than wearing any kind of legit jewelry

Max Mannis @MaxMannis Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jesse Winker is wearing a necklace custom made by his daughter 🥺 Jesse Winker is wearing a necklace custom made by his daughter 🥺 https://t.co/DbBrJZ88bX I legitimately think this is so much swaggier than wearing any kind of legit jewelry twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… I legitimately think this is so much swaggier than wearing any kind of legit jewelry twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Real man shit

DRIP!

Dads winning.

Some fans believe that this cute gift from Winker's daughter is priceless.

Some wear ones worth 10’s of thousands…he chose to go with priceless…nice work dad

BD1 @BD138803870 🏻 @TalkinBaseball_ Some wear ones worth 10’s of thousands…he chose to go with priceless…nice work dad @TalkinBaseball_ Some wear ones worth 10’s of thousands…he chose to go with priceless…nice work dad 👍🏻

A real dad, someone that prioritizes his daughters opinion of him over anyone else.

Hammy @Hammyr358 @TalkinBaseball_ A real dad, someone that prioritizes his daughters opinion of him over anyone else. @TalkinBaseball_ A real dad, someone that prioritizes his daughters opinion of him over anyone else.

This is the best thing i have seen on social media in a very long time

Radioactive Squirrel ☮️ @asleepinpa @TalkinBaseball_ This is the best thing i have seen on social media in a very long time, @TalkinBaseball_ This is the best thing i have seen on social media in a very long time,

Winker now apparently has more fans!

Just became a fan

That's right!! Gotta rock daughters necklace!

Good player. Better dad.

Winker has previously played for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds in Major League Baseball. In 2021, he was an All-Star.

Jesse Winker spoke about how his daughter's birth changed everything

The Brewers outfielder loves his daughter Wren way too much as he previously told The Athletic that her birth changed everything for him.

“It’s the first time in my life that it’s not about me anymore,” Winker said.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds

Jesse Winker has not disclosed anything about his girlfriend or wife, but his daughter was born in 2020.

