LSU's Paul Skenes became the star of the evening as he brought his teammate Alex Milazzo to the mound after he suffered a leg injury while playing in the College World Series.

Milazzo broke his left shin on Tuesday night during the fourth inning of the College World Series championship game.

After getting hurt, the catcher missed the rest of the game and was forced to play in a boot. When the Tigers won, pitcher Skenes carried Milazzo to the mound, a moment that has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The ultimate dude! #MCWS x @LSUbaseball" - NCAA Baseball

MLB Twitter showered love on Skenes for his great move.

"One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Bringing your catcher to the dog pile bc he went down with an injury is the ultimate dude move. #selfless," wrote one, while another commented: "BEST PLAY OF THE NIGHT!!"

"Sports man! Paul Skenes carried the Tigers all year on the bump Then he carried his catcher out to the dogpile That’s someone you can root for! Congrats @LSUbaseball #LSU #CollegeWorldSeries" - Stephen Kirck II

"That’s a true teammate and the hallmark of a great leader. #leadership" - Will Stone

"Stuff like this makes me smile. Happy for the Tigers" - jennilea

"Big love between a pitcher & his catcher. This school is special. #GeauxTigers" - Bree

"A+++ teammate. Guy definitely gets it!" - Tuck Willard

LSU's Paul Skenes takes 2023 honors

The LSU Tigers won the College World Series for the sixth time in NCAA history. The 2023 title was won by the nation's preseason No. 1 team, which thrashed Florida in Game 3 of the championship series. The 2023 College World Series Most Outstanding Player was LSU pitcher Paul Skenes.

Although the best pitching prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft did not participate in any of the three championship series games, Skenes was crucial in helping the Tigers get to the finals.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

The right-handed pitcher defeated Tennessee in the CWS after pitching 7.2 innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs and a respectable 12 strikeouts. He gave a courageous performance, tossing 123.

Following that performance, Skenes threw over 120 pitches once more, this time in the semi-final game against Wake Forest. Skenes pitched eight scoreless innings while striking out nine batters and limited the Demon Deacons' offense to just two hits.

Poll : 0 votes