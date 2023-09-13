Toronto Blue Jays fans are beginning to lose patience with their star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who has struggled to perform near his previous All-Star level. These frustrations grew stronger as a video analyzing made the rounds online presenting his "broken" swing.

In the video, former Blue Jays catcher and current broadcaster Buck Martinez took a deep dive into Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s swing, pointing out the delay in his timing. Needless to say, the first baseman's adjustment, or lack thereof has not helped his numbers this year.

As a result of the delay in his swing, Vladdy's power numbers have plummeted this year. Martinez explains in the video that the $14,500,000 man is waiting too long to begin his swing, thus it allows the ball to be over the heart of the plate. This action reduces his ability to drive the ball far, as power swings come when the ball is hit in front of the plate.

The Toronto Blue Jays commentator explained that Vladdy cannot sit back and wait. Simply put, Martinez noted that baseball is a game of rhythm and flow, and it is something that is currently evading him at the moment. While this is commonplace in baseball, the fact that the Blue Jays coaching staff has not made the proper adjustments is alarming.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been productive this season, but well off of his All-Star form

While many fans and analysts have noticed the errors in Vladdy's swing, he has still been productive at the plate, albeit not at the level that many are used to. So far this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has produced a .263 batting average with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs.

His best season came in 2021 when the slugging first baseman finished second in American League MVP voting. During that season, the Toronto Blue Jays star hit a career-high 48 home runs with 111 RBIs and an impressive .311 batting average. It's that level of production that fans have seen which makes his current struggles frustrating.