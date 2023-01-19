The New Year festivities continue to rain on in MLB as the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame election is just around the corner.

The highly anticipated event has lifted spirits in the offseason-ridden MLB, and fans and pundits alike cannot quell their excitement.

They’ve taken to various forms of social media to speculate who they think is on their way to Cooperstown.

Jon Morosi, an MLB Network broadcaster, spilled the beans on Twitter on who he thought deserved a seat at the 2023 HOF, much to the disgust of baseball fans on Twitter. The list included Carlos Beltran, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, and Billy Wagner.

“@jonmorosi reveals his @baseballhall ballot. Full segment: https://youtu.be/Is9ji1Di8YA” - MLB Network, Twitter

While Carlos Beltran will be making his ballot debut this year, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Jeff Kent, Jimmy Rollins, Mark Buehrle, and Torii Hunter are all returnees from last year.

While the reactions were mixed, the majority of the public didn't agree with Morosi's selection.

A fan criticized MLB and Morosi for dropping the HOF ballot bar lower every year.

Another fan complimented Morosi's ballot and said it was perfect in every sense.

A third termed this ballot as "really rough."

Another fan couldn't figure out if Morosi was joking or not!

Big E

Not in 100 percent agreement but total respect. And the fact you filled it out w/10 quality picks is so outstanding 🏼 🏼 🏼

Yes-Yes-Yes!!!



Rocket

Just because you can pick 10 certainly does not mean that you have to pick 10. It must be the Hall of the Very Good now. It should only be the very best of the best.

Kyle Montgomery

For the Hall of Very Good, sure. The actual baseball Hall of Fame, not a chance. Maybe 3 of 10 are worthy.

Rich

Didnt Sheffield admit to taking steroids "one time" or something silly like that? Ill never understand the line reporters have on steroid era guys and the HOF. IMO - forget steroid use unless they failed an MLB test and were suspended. Anything before that is speculation

PADRESRAZAMEMES🇲🇽

None of these players should go in before Barry Bonds. It's sad that sports writers like to use these votes to push their agenda

The 2023 MLB Hall of Fame

The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) will vote by mail to select from a ballot of recently retired players to deliberate who will make it into the prestigious baseball HOF.

Ryan Thibodaux @NotMrTibbs The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: https://t.co/zrwNv43nWj

"The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot:" - Ryan Thibodaux, Twitter

The results will be announced on Jan. 24 live from Cooperstown on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.

All electees will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

With a total of 28 players in the ballot, it will be very interesting to see who reaches the helm.

