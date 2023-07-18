Texas Rangers got over the line against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday courtesy of a walk-off victory. While it was the Rangers' fourth victory on the trot, pitcher Aroldis Chapman astounded fans with his record-breaking thunderbolt.

Chapman, renowned for his game-saving abilities, threw a pair of 102.8 mph sinkers to strike out Kansas City in the ninth with the scores tied. The 35-year-old Cuban registered his first save for the franchise after joining from Kansas City Royals.

The left-hander broke the record for the fastest pitch in Rangers history, eclipsing his previous record of 102.5 mph in a 2-0 victory over Cleveland just a couple of days ago.

Although Rangers' Will Smith is the designated closer for the side, Chapman was manager Bruce Bochy’s pick for the tense ninth innings with the scores level at 2-2. The former Yankees star lived up to the billing, contributing handsomely to his side's walk-off victory in the opener of the series.

While there was never any doubt about the left-handed pitcher's brute force, fans were left amazed after his record-breaking pitch against the Rays. The MLB fans expressed their feelings on Twitter after Chapman's otherworldly performance.

One of the fans, quite aptly, labeled him an "outlaw with a cannon", referring to his cannon of a left arm.

Pete Fairbanks' error sank the Rays in the series opener

The Rangers, who acquired the pitcher from the Royals in a bid to end Houston Astros' stranglehold in the American League West, registered their fourth win since the All-Star break.

It wasn't a straightforward victory for the home side as the Rays grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the contest. Rays' Shane McClanahan, impressed on his return from a back issue, only to run into trouble in the sixth innings.

Rangers hitter Robbie Grossman led off with an infield single in the sixth innings before Ezequiel Duran's 13th home run of the season tied the game 2-2.

McClanahan ended the night by retiring the next three batters, giving up three hits and two runs in six innings in his first start since June 30.

The game was tied into the bottom of the ninth, and it was an error from the AL East league leaders that cost them dearly. Rangers pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on a wild pitch from reliever Pete Fairbanks to seal a 3-2 victory for his side on Monday.

