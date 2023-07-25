On Monday, during the bottom of the first inning, the MLB Kansas City Royals' first baseman, Matt Duffy, was convinced he had an easy out. However, Cleveland Guardians left fielder, Steven Kwan, managed to reach first base smoothly, leaving Duffy bewildered about the ball's location.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s throw to first base should have been routine, but it unexpectedly sailed past Duffy's glove and beyond the first base line. It was just a stroke of bad luck. Fortunately, the Royals were able to escape the inning unscathed, but it was clear that Duffy didn't deserve to be blamed for the mistake.

A hole in one.

Who was responsible for MLB star Matt Duffy's condition?

The glove was Duffy's, after all. Nobody is more accountable for Duffy's equipment's state than Duffy. So even if it appears unjust, calling Duffy out for an error was the proper move. The potential for an earned run to be recorded against Yarbrough if the play had been scored as a hit would have been an excessive punishment.

Thankfully, no runs of any type were scored in the inning for the Royals. Yarbrough ended the inning with the score still knotted at 0-0 after inducing a ground ball and two fly-ball outs.

