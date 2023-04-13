Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has added a walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics to his astounding resume. Rutschman is only in the second season of his MLB career, but he already has a claim to being the best at his position. He hit the game-winning home run way over the fence to end the high-scoring game 8-7.

The Baltimore Orioles continue to surprise fans who keep expecting to be able to write them out of the playoff race. They have clearly built a strong team of young stars like Rutschman who will only get better as the year goes on. While giving up seven runs to the Oakland Athletics is not ideal, they proved they have the offensive capabilities to go toe-to-toe in a shootout.

Talkin' Baseball shared a clip of the walk-off home run from the Orioles catcher on Twitter.

The entire MLB world is thrilled to see the success that Rutschman is finding. Not only is he an exciting player, he is showing that he can be consistently great. If he keeps up this pace, he should certainly earn his first All-Star selection this year. While doing so, he and the Orioles can keep proving the doubters wrong.

Ihateskipbayless @ocdan74 @TalkinBaseball_ Legendary start to his career. Can't wait to watch it happen. @TalkinBaseball_ Legendary start to his career. Can't wait to watch it happen.

Ben 🥇 @midzee4 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ ADLEY RUTSCHMAN WALK-OFF HOMER! ADLEY RUTSCHMAN WALK-OFF HOMER! https://t.co/rVREm8FBtv If I had to start up a new franchise with a position player at their service/contract situation it’s probably between Adley and Acuña. What an insane baseball player. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… If I had to start up a new franchise with a position player at their service/contract situation it’s probably between Adley and Acuña. What an insane baseball player. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

This is a tough loss for the Oakland Athletics, who are not expected to be competitive in their division this year. It is especially tough considering their opponents are proving it is possible to field a good team on a small budget. In most games, seven runs would be more than enough, but Adley Rutschman had other ideas.

The Orioles likely will not win the division considering they are up against the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. However, even with how stacked the American League is, they could sneak into the playoffs. If they are able to maintain this kind of chemistry, nobody will be looking forward to playing the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.

tone @tlmaddn @TalkinBaseball_ Maybe the best catcher in baseball already. Absolute stud. @TalkinBaseball_ Maybe the best catcher in baseball already. Absolute stud.

Losing on a walk-off home run is a tough pill to swallow, as Athletics fans are finding out.

Baltimore Orioles slugger Adley Rutschman is becoming a team leader after win over Oakland Athletics

It is rare for a 25-year old player to be considered a leader for a team, but Adley Rutschman is their leader. His teammates already know he is consistent and able to deliver big plays.

His personality has infected the clubhouse, making it seem like no MLB team is having as much fun as the Orioles.

