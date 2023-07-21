The St. Louis Cardinals surprised MLB fans after Designating Ryan Tepera for Assignment just three days after signing him as a free agent.

The Cardinals signed the relief pitcher on July 17 in the midst of their bullpen troubles and were expected to stick with him longer than just two appearances. MLB fans took to social media after the announcement to share their confusion and apprehension about the latest development.

Jamie Jones @JamieJones35 @mlbtraderumors Ryan Tepera would get DFAd from a last place central team

Nate @Nate69770280 @mlbtraderumors How does this guy keep getting a chance? Signed, anyone who’s watched him pitch the last 2.5 years

Raymond @ray_redd @mlbtraderumors Some real sketchy stuff going on here

Brandon @On_Brand_ @mlbtraderumors Cardinals are like how the fuck did the Angels carry this guy for 1.3 seasons.



Best I could do is 3 days.

Barry Bongs @CHilla415 @mlbtraderumors dang maybe he shouldn't have opted out with texas?

Brent @brentschmidt @mlbtraderumors lol dude's going through teams like it's going out of style

CMMDFW @cmmdfw2023 @mlbtraderumors Cant catch a break poor dude

Tepera started his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 after being selected by them in the 2009 MLB Draft. He was designated for assignment after the 2019 season and signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs soon after.

In 2021, he had the best season of his career while playing for the Chicago White Sox. He was signed by the Cardinals on July 17 after opting out of his contract with the Texas Rangers just three days earlier.

After struggling throughout the first 10 outings for the Angels this year, Ryan Tepera made his only two appearances for the Cardinals against the Marlins. He pitched less than two innings in both games, giving away two hits and getting only one strikeout.

Now, with outfielder Tyler O'Neill returning to the roster after being activated from the injury list, Cardinals' president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed that the right-handed pitcher has been designated for assignment.

"How does this guy keep getting a chance? Signed, anyone who’s watched him pitch the last 2.5 years," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Sketchy move," added another.

Cardinals replace Ryan Tepera with returning outfielder Tyler O'Neill

The St. Louis Cardinals have confirmed outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been activated from the 60-day injured list after being out of action from the MLB with a lower back sprain since early May.

He is expected to be the first choice in left field if he manages to stay fit for the rest of the season. In the process, pitcher Ryan Tepera has been designated for assignment after just two games and the Cardinals now have a week to trade him or pass him through waivers.

However, Tepera does have the option of free agency if he chooses to reject an outright assignment.

