It's not the easiest life, being a Chicago White Sox fan. Seemingly embroiled in an endless duel with their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs in a battle of futility, the White Sox's track record of success has been minimal for over a century.

Since the team's last dynasty ended with the Black Sox Scandal of 1919, in which eight members of the squad were permanently banned from baseball for conspiring with gamblers to fix the World Series, the White Sox have appeared in the World Series twice.

Chicago lost the 1959 Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers before finally winning the championship in 2005. That World Series title is the lone bright spot in an otherwise unmatched record of futility.

MLB Twitter lit up this week as the spotlight shone upon the White Sox's postseason record by a fan of the club.

Bennett Karoll @TheBennettK The Chicago White Sox have won three playoff series over the last 105 years. All three came in 2005.





Needless to say, this jaw-dropping statement that pointed out that all three of the White Sox's postseason series victories came during a single playoff run got folks in a viral mood.

Some White Sox fans clung hard to the 2005 World Series triumph, where Chicago swept the Houston Astros four-game-to-none.

Kirk Bousins @TheyCallMe_Peej While this is both funny and sad I would take 1 world series over several playoff appearances and wins with no world series





Jeff @NotJShocks7 4-0ing a team in the Championship and then never coming close to that again is exactly how I want all my sports teams to go out





mac @macgaming44 Holy shit. That's not good. But at least they got that one





For others? Well, the championship "honeymoon phase" is certainly over. Not helping was a 2022 season that saw the White Sox have to rally to finish 81-81 after being picked by many to win the American League Central and possibly win a postseason series or two -- or three -- this past autumn.

Bill Netflick 🎬🎥📀📼 @chris_who2 I'm so sick of this fucking team. Being mired in mediocrity is totally fine so long as the checks clear.





Others knew what they were signing up for when they became fans of the Chicago White Sox.

Tyrone (parody) @TheTyronePalmer This is why I chuckle when people say Sox fans are negative.





Luke Pauling 🐀 @thatpaulingkid There has never been a "fun fact" about the White Sox that has truly been fun, has there





Chi-Town Darksider @ChiTownDarkside









At least one baseball fan out there was curious about the Chicago White Sox's legendarily futile Chicago neighbor, the Cubs.

✈AJ Smith✈ @DJAFlyKid Cools now do the cubs





Chicago White Sox top Cubs in postseason futility

Michael Barrett #8 of the Chicago Cubs punches A.J. Pierzynski #12 of the Chicago White Sox

While both the Chicago White Sox and Cubs have done little to please their "Windy City" fans in the past 100 years, the Cubs have a slight edge in postseason success -- when they actually make it. While the White Sox have won three playoff series in the last 105 years -- all in one run -- the Cubs have won six postseason matchups in all.

That number pushes to eight if you count Wild Card games, which were one-game elimination contests until the playoff format was expanded this past season to make the Wild Card round a best-of-three series. Not to mention that the Cubs finally won the World Series as well, 11 years after the White Sox in 2016.

