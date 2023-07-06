Nationals manager Dave Martinez requested an inspection of the bat handle of Reds' standout Elly De La Cruz during Wednesday's matchup.

Following his 455-foot homer, De La Cruz pointed at the knob of his bat as a nod to the earlier removal of a covering. De La Cruz continued with an impressive performance, contributing two doubles and a run scored in the Reds' 9-2 victory, extending their winning streak against the Washington Nationals to three games.

Although expressing overall praise for Cincinnati's emerging talent, Martinez raised an objection to the gesture made by De La Cruz following his fifth-inning home run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

De La Cruz initially had an empty sensor cover on the knob of his bat, but it was taken off after Nationals manager Dave Martinez raised concerns. Umpires reviewed the situation with the league office and informed De La Cruz that he was permitted to reattach the cover for his second at-bat in the third inning.

Barstool Baseball posted a snippet of Dave Martinez getting Elly De La Cruz's bat checked by the Umpire.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it https://t.co/kNJjY4hah9

"Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it" - the post read.

MLB Twitter was not happy with this gesture of Dave Martinez and they openly voiced their dissatisfaction towards the Nationals Manager.

Mike @_Pitter_Patter_ @StoolBaseball Between this and the running up the baseline shit, Davey has been a giant cry baby this year. @StoolBaseball Between this and the running up the baseline shit, Davey has been a giant cry baby this year.

"Between this and the running up the baseline shit, Davey has been a giant cry baby this year" - one fan said.

"Lol what a loser" - another fan commented.

Abraham Torah @HOBYSZN @StoolBaseball Davey Martinez has quickly gone from the young firey manager to just flat out annoying @StoolBaseball Davey Martinez has quickly gone from the young firey manager to just flat out annoying

Riggs @stopthecap6969 @StoolBaseball Idk why it bothers me that a team as shit as the nationals are accusing a team of cheating. If they cared about winning they wouldn’t have imploded their team after their World Series @StoolBaseball Idk why it bothers me that a team as shit as the nationals are accusing a team of cheating. If they cared about winning they wouldn’t have imploded their team after their World Series

Adam @Mayvis11 Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it https://t.co/kNJjY4hah9 Why is it always Davey Martinez starting shit? Remember when he asked if Charlie Culberson swung on a ball that smoked him in the face? twitter.com/stoolbaseball/… Why is it always Davey Martinez starting shit? Remember when he asked if Charlie Culberson swung on a ball that smoked him in the face? twitter.com/stoolbaseball/…

Matt Sommer @Msommer524 Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it Davey Martinez had the Umpire’s check Elly De La Cruz’s bat because he’s been Raking with it https://t.co/kNJjY4hah9 I love Davey but he’s been a real cry baby this season twitter.com/stoolbaseball/… I love Davey but he’s been a real cry baby this season twitter.com/stoolbaseball/…

Elly De La Cruz is the Reds key player at the moment despite recent inspection by Dave Martinez

De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds bats against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park on July 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In his initial 25 games, Elly De La Cruz boasts a .308 batting average, 13 RBIs, three home runs, and an impressive 10 stolen bases. Additionally, he achieved the remarkable feat of hitting for the cycle, a milestone not accomplished by a Cincinnati player since 1989.

Surpassing expectations, the Cincinnati Reds currently lead the National League Central, defying predictions of a challenging season.

With a 47-39 record at the halfway mark, the Reds credit players like Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain for their success, positioning them for a potential postseason appearance for the first time since 2020.

Poll : 0 votes