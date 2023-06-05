Francisco Lindor has performed nowhere near the best of his ability this season. He is among the stars belonging to Mets' star-studded roster struggling to get going in 2023.

Lindor was expected to shoulder the offensive responsibilities for the franchise in a season that started off on a horrendous note with star pitcher Edwin Diaz's injury. On Sunday night's game against the Blue Jays, Lindor struck out thrice as his team succumbed to a 4-6 loss. Boos rang across the field as the Puerto Rican star was struck out eight times over the course of this series.

"Francisco Lindor has struck out three times today. He has struck out 8 times in this series. Getting booed loudly at Citi Field."

GENY Mets Report @genymets Francisco Lindor has struck out three times today. He has struck out 8 times in this series.



Getting booed loudly at Citi Field.



Getting booed loudly at Citi Field.

Fans on Twitter showed no mercy as they laid into Lindor for his lacklustre performances. Here are some of their reactions.

"Why is he still hitting in the top of the Lineup?"

Billy Eppler! @GmEppler @genymets Why is he still hitting in the top of the Lineup?

"Deserves EVERY second of it. Absolutely lost."

"As he should be; his offense has been atrocious!"

David @Metsfan281 @genymets As he should be; his offense has been atrocious!

"Like he’s trying to struggle."

"They HAVE to get him away from the top of the lineup. He can’t be any higher than 6th or 7th until he learns how to hit a baseball again"

Devin @rooney_devin83 @genymets They HAVE to get him away from the top of the lineup. He can't be any higher than 6th or 7th until he learns how to hit a baseball again

"He has been an overprice mistake!! He is a good player, not a player worth superstar money!! Alot of overprice mistakes on this team!! Thank God Correa failed that physical!!"

Rudy Rodriguez @rudebxnyc @genymets He has been an overprice mistake!! He is a good player, not a player worth superstar money!! Alot of overprice mistakes on this team!! Thank God Correa failed that physical!!

"He’s been on the decline since the trade. But still has some ability to drive in runs. The strikeouts are disturbing as is the lack of contact. MINIMUM, he should be dropped in the batting order. 6 or 7 spot"

[email protected] @howardimus @genymets He's been on the decline since the trade. But still has some ability to drive in runs. The strikeouts are disturbing as is the lack of contact. MINIMUM, he should be dropped in the batting order. 6 or 7 spot

"Marte should be in the hole and lindor should be 6th even though it won’t happen"

David Orehosky @DavidOrehosky @genymets Marte should be in the hole and lindor should be 6th even though it won't happen

Scott Akos 🇺🇸 @AkosScott @genymets And he takes no responsibility. He'll complain about being booed instead of self reflecting on his three strike outs.

Some fans however leapt to the Mets star's support, and questioned the impact of booing on a player's psyche.

"This fanbase is embarrassing. And then they still cry that Baez gave them the thumbs down. What a joke."

🇵🇷 Vinny🇨🇦 🦣Vinny787 @BoricuaHockey @genymets This fanbase is embarrassing. And then they still cry that Baez gave them the thumbs down. What a joke.

"We need better fans. Booing doesn’t do anything."

