MLB Twitter reacts to high school football player catching Elly De La Cruz's career-first home run ball: "This is how it's done"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 08, 2023 08:09 GMT
Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds hits a triple in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers
Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds hits a triple in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz made headlines after hitting a 458 ft home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. It was his career-first home run, one that has been expected to come by everyone sooner rather than later. The home run ball was caught by Alex French, a local high school football player, who decided to return the ball in exchange for a few pictures with De La Cruz for him and his friends.

French was watching the game with his friends when he managed to catch the homer and got a bruised palm to go along with it. He then decided to return the ball after negotiating a photo shoot with the rookie sensation for him and his friends. MLB fans appreciated the classy gesture from the young man and took to social media to make their feelings known.

"I am not kidding when I say this, I wouldn’t take anything under a million dollars," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"This is how it's done. Could you hold out for more? I guess, sure. But this is the good stuff," added another.
Buddy caught that Aaron Judge ball and turned down millions on the spot as he sprinted out of the stadium. This kid caught Elly’s first and said he just wanted some flicks with the fellas. Iconic. twitter.com/reds/status/16…
@513Caleb I am not kidding when I say this, I wouldn’t take anything under a million dollars
@ColeyMick This is how it's done. Could you hold out for more? I guess, sure. But this is the good stuff
@Patburke_4 @513Caleb Autographed game jersey from that day. And you get to hand him the ball & get a pic with him.
@ColeyMick a guys guy
@ColeyMick Money comes and goes. A pic with the boys is forever.
@ColeyMick Talk about loyalty and prioritizing friendships over money! Buddy is a true icon and role model for all. This moment will go down in history as one of the most memorable fan interactions in sports!" Check my bio plz
@ColeyMick pic w elly and the boys + a signed ball for each of them. king 🫡
@ColeyMick And he put himself in the back of the squad pick being the Hoss that he is, didn’t want to block out any of the fellas.Lads got a heart of gold
@ColeyMick And all of the guys got a signed ball from Elly as well

Elly De La Cruz showing potential to be counted among MLB greats

While Elle De La Cruz has only played two MLB games in his young career, he possesses all the skills needed to become one of the greats of the game. Along with his thunderous striking power, De La Cruz has shown maturity and good decision-making in his blistering start for the Cincinnati Reds.

f he does go on to become a legend of the game, last night's story will be even more memorable for Alex French and his high school friends.

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
