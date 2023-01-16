Pablo Guerrero, son of former Angels designated hitter and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, made the news yesterday. It was announced that he’d agreed on a deal to play for the Texas Rangers.

"Rangers sign Pablo Guerrero, per @BenBadler. Pablo is the son of Vlad Guerrero"

Guerrero was picked up by the Rangers in the international signing period in MLB. Teams get an opportunity to poach raw and young talent from outside the United States during this time.

While a fair share is fairly unknown to the American public, players like Pablo Guerrero will surely ring a bell thanks to his dad’s heroics back in the day.

During his career, Vladimir Guerrero spent a year with the Texas Rangers, and now his son is following in his footsteps into the big leagues.

“A new professional baseball player in the family, congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers. Proud dad.” Vladimir wrote in two seperate Instagram posts.

"“Padre orgulloso. Proud Dad. #VG27” - Vladimir Guerrero, Instagram

Fans on Twitter were just as excited. The majority of them simply couldn’t believe that there was another Guerrero in the big leagues, with Vladimir Sr. and Vladmir Jr. already making headway. Here are some of the reactions:

Another fan complimented the family's genes.

Some wish Vlad would save at least one of his sons for the Angels.

This fan is perplexed as to how many are there. He cannot fathom the talent in the Guerrero household.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is an eight-time Silver Slugger Awardee

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. spent 16 seasons in the MLB. He played for the Montreal Expos, the Anaheim Angels / Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Texas Rangers, and the Baltimore Orioles.

Voted one of the most fierce batters back in the day, Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star, widely recognized for his impressive offensive production. He was also voted the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player award in 2004 and has eight Silver Sluggers to his name.

"Today in 2004: Vladimir Guerrero wins the AL MVP in his first year with the Angels."

Regarded as the game’s "bad-ball hitter,” Guerrero might be gone, but his legacy will live on in the league, especially with his sons coming through too.

His name is forever etched in the memory of the Angels as he’s on their Hall of Fame board.

