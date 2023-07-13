Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who overcame his battle with cancer, was given the Jim Valvano Award for tenacity on Wednesday night at the 2023 ESPY Awards. He gave a rousing speech, in which he thanked his wife, the White Sox, and his physicians.

Hendriks spoke on the need of having a positive outlook and positive thinking.

Here's his emotional speech:

MLB Twitter was moved by Liam Hendriks' "Don't give up, don't ever give up" speech and his never-dying attitude. Fans filled up social media with lovely comments for the White Sox star:

"Retire his number already, @whitesox, and never let him go. What he does, says and represents are bigger than what he does on the field and this fanbase, city and so many more need it," wrote one user while the other commented: "Baseball is better with Liam Hendriks. Liam kicked cancer’s ass. #StruckoutCancer."

"What a speech from Liam love him man"

"My closer"

"Cancer is not something you fight alone. We’re so proud of you, Liam Hendriks!"

"Powerful. Impactful . Appreciate you."

"Liam Hendriks is amazing and is the best story of the year. #WhiteSox"

Liam Hendriks' wife Kristi celebrates his first season win following epic cancer battle

Hendriks sealed the deal in Chicago's stirring 6-2 triumph over the Detroit Tigers at the beginning of June. Notably, that victory fell on National Cancer Survivors Day, which gave it even greater significance to Hendriks.

His wife, Kristi, sent him a touching text message following the game to convey her happiness and appreciation for her husband's accomplishment:

"It's one of those scripts," he said after the game. "I mean, my wife texted me and was like 'You got your first win in National Cancer Survivors Day' and that's one thing that's pretty special."

Hendriks has an elbow injury and is now on the White Sox disabled list, but he should soon be able to play again. Hendriks, who has completed 115 saves in his career, virtually all of which have occurred since 2019, is one of the best closers in the league. He has 38 saves for the White Sox in 2021, which was the most in the league.

Hendriks has been an All-Star three times in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

