Aaron Judge was successfully contained in Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, which ended 1-0 in favor of the Mariners.

Having already won the series, the Yankees offense struggled the whole game and the Mariners did a good job of keeping the Yankees slugger quiet at a crucial point in the game.

Fans took note of the special treatment given to Judge, as a recognition of his ability to deliver big in clutch situations.

After producing one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of the MLB last year, Aaron Judge is rightly one of the most feared hitters in the league. He hit a record-breaking 62 homers last season and has already got 18 so far this season, despite a short sting in the IL.

He starred in the Yankees' first two wins of the series, hitting a crucial homer to tie the score in the second game and the Mariners were right to be wary of him in the final game.

Aaron Judge took to the plate in the top of the ninth innings with Paul Sewald on the mound and the Mariners pitcher was more than happy to let the Yankees captain intentionally walk in an attempt to keep him at bay.

It worked out for the Mariners in the end, as they won the game 1-0 thanks to Cal Raleigh's walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth innings. Fans took note of the Mariner's strategy and reacted on social media to the respect commanded by Judge across the league.

"This is what happens when you have a team made of glass and the only very good hitter in the lineup has zero protection," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The Barry Bonds treatment right there," added another.

Michael McGrath @xMikeMcGrath @TalkinYanks This is what happens when you have a team made of glass and the only very good hitter in the lineup has zero protection @TalkinYanks This is what happens when you have a team made of glass and the only very good hitter in the lineup has zero protection

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks He’s truly the greatest player in the game today.. idc what anyone says. They don’t give the Bonds treatment to just anyone. @TalkinYanks He’s truly the greatest player in the game today.. idc what anyone says. They don’t give the Bonds treatment to just anyone.

Wadebregade14 @wadebregade14 @TalkinYanks Ultimate respect and probably the right decision. @TalkinYanks Ultimate respect and probably the right decision.

Gmen4Lxfe @Gmen4Lxfe tough @TalkinYanks That’s what happens when Rizzo and Stanton aren’t behind himtough @TalkinYanks That’s what happens when Rizzo and Stanton aren’t behind him 😂 tough

Giovanny Rojas @Giovann46596647 @TalkinYanks More teams should just do this since Yankees look like nothing without Judge. @TalkinYanks More teams should just do this since Yankees look like nothing without Judge.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees gear up for the Dodgers

Despite their recent defeat to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, the New York Yankees are undoubtedly a team on the rise. They now find themselves in third place in their division after a slow start.

Led by captain Aaron Judge, the offense is having more good days than bad ones in recent weeks.

