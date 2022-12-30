MLB will experience quite a changeover in those who call balls and strikes next season after news broke that 10 major-league umpires have announced their retirement.

The mass exodus of umpires is the largest retirement of big-league officials since 1999. The list includes seven crew chiefs.

Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds, and Bill Welke, all crew chiefs, are among the new retirees. As are Marty Foster, Paul Nauert, and Tim Timmons.

There are few positions more thankless than that of an umpire, and baseball Twitter was quick to react to the news with a variety of emotions.

[email protected] @KennyGoo



Bill Welke - 79th

Jerry Meals - 82nd

Tom Hallion - 84th

Ted Barrett - 86th

Greg Gibson - 90th

Marty Foster - 95th

Story here.

The 2022 accuracy rankings of a few of these retirees (out of 97 umps)

One thing that seemed to unite the baseball Twitterverse was the disappointment that Angel Hernandez, an umpire almost universally reviled by fans, managers, and players alike, was not among the 10 named.

Jesse Roberts, who covers the majors for ESPN, reported that the 10 umpires will be replaced by promoting minor-league umpires to the major-league level. While the league "is committed to making it a diverse group, but a first-ever female MLB umpire won't be among them." Jen Pawol, aspiring to become the first female major-league umpire, worked games at the Double-A level last season.

It really can't be over-emphasized -- baseball fans really, really wished Angel Hernandez was among those retiring. Hernandez's name was trending on Twitter Thursday afternoon, due to the number of would-be disappointed people searching to see if he had finally retired.

MLB seeing many of its longtime umps hang it up

Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals gestures to plate umpire Angel Hernandez

While Angel Hernandez is indeed umpiring in 2023, MLB's corps of 97 umpires has seen a lot of turnovers as of late. The 10 umpires retiring this winter come on the heels of last winter's retirement of Joe West.

West umpired the most games in major-league history, with 5,460 contests to his credit. West and the 10 newest retirees represent over 200 seasons of professional baseball experience. The seven crew chiefs retiring have worked on 16 World Series matchups over the years.

The need to replace 10 big-league umpires is the greatest amount this century. In 2014, MLB added eight new umpires to account for instant replays. Since then, current crews have rotated from the field to the league's instant replay office in New York City.

Rogers reports that a sudden slew of retirements are not related to the on-field rule changes set to take effect in the 2023 season.

