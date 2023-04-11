The Milwaukee Brewers are now allowing beer sales through the eighth inning due to games being drastically shortened by the new MLB pitch clock.

The team began the change during the last two games of the season-opening series against the New York Mets and will reportedly continue to do so barring an increase in unruly fan behavior.

Regarding the policy change, Milwaukee Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com:

"Obviously, the safety and the conduct of our fans has primacy. We've had no issues, but it's a small sample size and we're going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense. I know a number of other teams are doing the same thing."

Through April 7, Sports Illustrated reported that the average MLB game time in 2023 was down from three hours, three minutes to two hours, 38 minutes. Less game time means less beer sales, which is a staple concession throughout the league. As Schlesinger told MLB.com:

"This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter. From a time perspective, we're probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh."

There is no stated MLB rule regarding when teams must shut off beer sales. Like the majority of the league, the Milwaukee Brewers closed the taps at the end of the seventh inning.

Their closest rival, the Chicago Cubs, have had a policy of ending beer sales in the bottom of the seventh or 10:30 p.m. for night games, but have sold beer through the eighth inning for day games.

Fans of the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are able to buy their beer throughout all nine innings.

The Milwaukee Brewers, of course, are drawing the ire of some fans for extending sales for another inning. It's not the pitch clock that matters, it's the drive home after the final pitch that is concerning. However, it's not likely that fans were able to sober up much under the old policy anyhow.

It's not surprising that the Brewers are making headlines for changing their policy. After all, the team is named after the makers of baseball fans' favorite ballpark refreshment.

More MLB teams likely to follow Milwaukee Brewers' lead

Beer and snacks are displayed before the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals on Opening Day

Beer sales are much more liberal in other professional leagues outside the United States. Given the amount of money that ball clubs are losing with games being a half-hour shorter this season, it's a good bet that more teams will be following the Milwaukee Brewers' lead before long.

