Patrick Mahomes shone as brightly on a baseball pitch as he does on a football field when he recently starred in a Kansas City Royals' organized celebrity softball game.

Apart from being one of the best quarterbacks in football currently, Mahomes also showed his prowess with the bat as he hit an infield home run in the game.

The Royals have been organizing their Big Slick celebrity softball game for the last 13 years. Since 2010, this event has been used as an initiative to raise money for the Children’s Mercy Hospital with the aim to eradicate pediatric cancer.

Started by Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, the celebrity game raised $120,000 in the first year and has raised more than $17 million since then.

In this year's game, Patrick Mahomes could be seen joining hands with the likes of fellow Chiefs teammate Creed Humphrey and many other celebrities like Dustin Colquitt, Will Forte, Joe Lo Truglio and David Cook.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB, who is also a part owner of the Royals, made a swift play at third base tagging out an opponent who received help from his teammates to stop Mahomes but in the end, got tagged. Mahomes was recorded hitting an infield home run as he struck a high pitch to right field.

Dooroo @Dooroo316 MLB @MLB That Mahomes guy is good. Does he play any other sports? That Mahomes guy is good. Does he play any other sports? https://t.co/bAGpAdXDbO My boy can do no wrong, lol twitter.com/MLB/status/166… My boy can do no wrong, lol twitter.com/MLB/status/166…

Fans took to Twitter as they voiced their appreciation for the athlete who seems able to do wonders in any sport that he takes up:

🅷🅴🅲♐️ @Hec718 @MLB Forget that. The real question is: Was he benched for not hustling from 3rd to Home? @MLB Forget that. The real question is: Was he benched for not hustling from 3rd to Home?

𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘴𝘢 🧚🏻‍♀️ @raidurr_leesuh @MLB Oh no, not this guy again 🙄 I bet this dude is carrying the Royals ‘cause that’d be the only way the Royals actually sell merchandise is with his name on it 🤣🤣 @MLB Oh no, not this guy again 🙄 I bet this dude is carrying the Royals ‘cause that’d be the only way the Royals actually sell merchandise is with his name on it 🤣🤣

Pod @Lam0nt562 Can’t let this guy get hurt. And this is coming from a Chargers fan! MLB @MLB That Mahomes guy is good. Does he play any other sports? That Mahomes guy is good. Does he play any other sports? https://t.co/bAGpAdXDbO Should we allow this? He’s way too valuableCan’t let this guy get hurt. And this is coming from a Chargers fan! twitter.com/mlb/status/166… Should we allow this? He’s way too valuable 😂 Can’t let this guy get hurt. And this is coming from a Chargers fan! twitter.com/mlb/status/166…

Patrick Mahomes has quite the history with baseball

Unknown to quite a few fans, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty solid high school baseball player himself. While at Whitehouse High School, he threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a game during his senior year.

The 27-year-old was also a prospect during the 2014 MLB Draft and was in fact drafted in the 37th round by the Detroit Tigers.

However, he didn't sign a contract because he had already committed to play for Texas Tech University. Notably, his father, Pat Mahomes, was an MLB pitcher for 12 seasons.

