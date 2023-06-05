Royce Lewis' run with bad injuries doesn't seem to stop, as the Minnesota Twins infielder had a freak accident in the game against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. This occurs just days after the 23-year-old was activated on the roster after being sidelined for a year due to an ACL tear.
The incident in question took place in the bottom of the eighth with two outs when the Twins batter drove a grounder toward third base. Royce Lewis ran towards the first but couldn't make it in time and was out to first baseman Gabriel Arias to end the innings.
However, to his misfortune, while trying to avoid Arias, Lewis went sailing over the first baseman and then hit the ground, landing awkwardly on his shoulder. Medics immediately rushed onto the field to check up on the Twins' third baseman. He looked to be in major discomfort as everyone around him was concerned.
Royce Lewis has already suffered two ACL tears in his professional career so far. He was out of action for a year when he tore his ACL on the 29th of May last season. He made an epic comeback, hitting a home run and a game-tying single in his return game away on the road to Houston last week.
Twins confirm Royce Lewis will suffer just minor soreness
Thankfully for Lewis, the awkward somersault will only pose minor inconsequences. He is just expected to have a sore shoulder and return to the batting lineup as soon as possible.
"I'm going to be pretty sore for a day or so. It's nice that we have an off day tomorrow. I'll celebrate my birthday resting up," Lewis said.
Minnesota lost Sunday's game 2-1 to the Guardians. They will take on the league leaders Tampa Bay Rays next for a three-game series starting on Wednesday.