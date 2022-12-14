Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri did not take kindly to a strike call in the Dominican Winter League on Monday. He let the home plate umpire know of this with a swipe of the foot -- and it was a foot too far. The umpire ejected Siri from the game, setting off a wild scene as he had to be carried kicking and screaming back to the dugout by teammates.
Jose Siri is a former Houston Astros prospect who split his 2022 season between the Astros and the Rays after a summer trade. He is playing his fifth consecutive winter league campaign with Gigantes del Ciabo in his native Dominican Republic.
Some of his winter league hitting efforts have made their way to Twitter. Meanwhile, few have gained the attention that his tirade in the Gigantes' game against Águilas Cibaeñas have.
Many Houston fans voiced their pleasure that the 27-year-old outfielder was no longer a member of their club. Others wondered aloud how the Rays would feel about the antics of a player currently penciled in as their Opening Day centerfielder.
Siri is already known to be a divisive personality in major league circles for a quick temper and what many consider to be a grandstanding style. Last June, he took to Twitter to condemn those who felt he had stood admiring a home run for too long in a game against the New York Mets.
"F**k bad opinions. have fun," Siri tweeted shortly before the next day's game. He deleted the tweet not long thereafter, but not before it was retweeted more than 200 times.
That's not to say that Siri doesn't have his admirers. Plenty took to Twitter to defend him after seeing the video of the ejection.
Love him or hate him, there's one thing you can't argue about regarding Jose Siri: he has passion.
Jose Siri still doesn't have much of an MLB track record
For all the antics, Siri still hasn't put together much of an MLB resume. Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2013, Siri has bounced all around baseball in the near-decade since. However, as of Opening Day 2023, he's only played 125 big-league games with 11 home runs and an average of .225.
What do you say? Is Siri worth keeping an eye on this upcoming season or is this all much ado about nothing?