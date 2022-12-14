Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri did not take kindly to a strike call in the Dominican Winter League on Monday. He let the home plate umpire know of this with a swipe of the foot -- and it was a foot too far. The umpire ejected Siri from the game, setting off a wild scene as he had to be carried kicking and screaming back to the dugout by teammates.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf

Jose Siri is a former Houston Astros prospect who split his 2022 season between the Astros and the Rays after a summer trade. He is playing his fifth consecutive winter league campaign with Gigantes del Ciabo in his native Dominican Republic.

Some of his winter league hitting efforts have made their way to Twitter. Meanwhile, few have gained the attention that his tirade in the Gigantes' game against Águilas Cibaeñas have.

GDub @G_Willey Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf @MLB “Going off” is certainly one way to put it twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… @MLB “Going off” is certainly one way to put it twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

World Series Champions @ACain47_ Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf That man was ready to squabble. He had to have said something about his [Siri] family bc ain’t no way! twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… That man was ready to squabble. He had to have said something about his [Siri] family bc ain’t no way! twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Many Houston fans voiced their pleasure that the 27-year-old outfielder was no longer a member of their club. Others wondered aloud how the Rays would feel about the antics of a player currently penciled in as their Opening Day centerfielder.

Brian Smith @BSmithLHP Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf I have hated watching this guy since the day he got called up. Absolute clown. Reminds me of Yasiel Puig twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… I have hated watching this guy since the day he got called up. Absolute clown. Reminds me of Yasiel Puig twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Truth4You @TraderBaby03

Up Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf You know the #Rays not happy with Jose Siri tonight. They've traded players for behavior that was not nearly as bad as this. #Rays Up twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… You know the #Rays not happy with Jose Siri tonight. They've traded players for behavior that was not nearly as bad as this.#RaysUp twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Siri is already known to be a divisive personality in major league circles for a quick temper and what many consider to be a grandstanding style. Last June, he took to Twitter to condemn those who felt he had stood admiring a home run for too long in a game against the New York Mets.

"F**k bad opinions. have fun," Siri tweeted shortly before the next day's game. He deleted the tweet not long thereafter, but not before it was retweeted more than 200 times.

That's not to say that Siri doesn't have his admirers. Plenty took to Twitter to defend him after seeing the video of the ejection.

Michael Conforto to Houston @PenaToHOF Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf He barely said anything of course he’d be pissed. Siri did nothing wrong here twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… He barely said anything of course he’d be pissed. Siri did nothing wrong here twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Kellie 👑 @kellie0323 Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf man y’all better leave my boy Siri alone twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… man y’all better leave my boy Siri alone twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

yung moolah bb @fransweezyy Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf Free my guy Siri he didn’t do nothing wrong twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… Free my guy Siri he didn’t do nothing wrong twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Love him or hate him, there's one thing you can't argue about regarding Jose Siri: he has passion.

Producer @AllEnemies4NDom Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. This is how Rays CF Jose Siri reacted to being ejected by the chief umpire tonight in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/zvqxVI3rQf Passionate about the game he is. twitter.com/hgomez27/statu… Passionate about the game he is. twitter.com/hgomez27/statu…

Jose Siri still doesn't have much of an MLB track record

Jose Siri #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians

For all the antics, Siri still hasn't put together much of an MLB resume. Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2013, Siri has bounced all around baseball in the near-decade since. However, as of Opening Day 2023, he's only played 125 big-league games with 11 home runs and an average of .225.

What do you say? Is Siri worth keeping an eye on this upcoming season or is this all much ado about nothing?

Poll : 0 votes