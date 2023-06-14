Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer made headlines again after another sexual assault allegation surfaced against him. Bauer is currently playing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan after being suspended by the MLB for a previous sexual harassment allegation dating back to 2021.

Recently, another woman has come forward with a sexual assault allegation against the pitcher about an incident that occurred in late 2020. The woman said in court filings that she had been raped and impregnated while also being threatened with a steak knife to her throat. Bauer has denied the allegations and countersued the woman for fraud, extortion and fabrication.

MLB fans were quick to react on social media and slam the pitcher for his infamous reputation off the field.

"Get ready to learn prison lingo buddy," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Trevor Bauer, who's pitching in Japan, faces another sexual assault allegation, which he vehemently denies usatoday.com/story/sports/m… via @usatoday Trevor Bauer, who's pitching in Japan, faces another sexual assault allegation, which he vehemently denies usatoday.com/story/sports/m… via @usatoday

Jack Travis @bigjack512 @BNightengale @USATODAY I think they take a very dim view of that kind of behavior in Japan @BNightengale @USATODAY I think they take a very dim view of that kind of behavior in Japan

Derek Blair @TheEarl4435 @BNightengale @USATODAY Just stop it. He’s done being successful. No need to go after him for lies. He’s not making a come back. He’s fallen off. @BNightengale @USATODAY Just stop it. He’s done being successful. No need to go after him for lies. He’s not making a come back. He’s fallen off.

J.P. Ziegler @JPZNormcore @BNightengale @USATODAY Some men never learn. I’ve found in my life that those who don’t apologize over anything just end up escalating to worse behaviors over time. Nothing about this situation indicates he’s made personal progress @BNightengale @USATODAY Some men never learn. I’ve found in my life that those who don’t apologize over anything just end up escalating to worse behaviors over time. Nothing about this situation indicates he’s made personal progress

Bauer made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and soon made a reputation as one of the best pitchers in the league. He had his best season in 2020, playing for the Cincinnati Reds and winning the NL Cy Young award, and being the NL ERA leader.

Bauer entered free agency in 2020 and was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-year, $102 million contract in February 2021. In June of that year, he was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was carried out regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Trevor Bauer countersues woman for fraud, extortion and fabrication

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has countersued the woman who accused him of raping and impregnating her in 2020. She is the fourth woman to make similar claims against Bauer, who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January. The former Reds star and his legal team have denied all accusations and made it clear that the woman is trying to harass and extort him. It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold in the coming weeks.

