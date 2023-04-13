MLB umpire Larry Vanover was hospitalized after being hit in the head on an attempted throw from the outfield to home plate in the New York Yankees series finale against the host Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Vanover, who was standing directly in-between second base and the pitcher's mound, was tagged by Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez as he zinged the ball to catcher Cam Gallagher in an attempt to nail Yankees baserunner Isaiah Kiner-Falefa at the plate.

Instead, he nailed the 67-year-old Vanover, who was sent to the Cleveland Clinic to be evaluated for a concussion.

According to the New York Post, umpire Chris Guccione told a reporter after the game that Vanover was getting a CAT scan, and that he had a "pretty good-sized knot" above his left ear.

The Post quoted Guccione as saying:

"They’re going to do a concussion test, and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on. But he did have that glazed look on him. He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe."

Guccione also told the Post in regards to continuing the game without Vanover:

"I’m glad (Vanover) was able to walk (and that) he was able to get to the hospital. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, 'All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.' So, we moved on."

Of course, MLB umpires are an easy foil. There's is a difficult job, and even the good umps rarely get the credit they deserve. However, baseball fans watching the video clips all had a quick vision of which umpire they would have liked to see getting tagged with a ball.

Reviled umpire Angel Hernandez came to the minds of a lot of baseball fans.

Vanover began MLB umpiring career in 1991

Daniel Vogelbach of the Pittsburgh Pirates argues a strikeout with home plate umpire Larry Vanover.

Vanover, a native of Owensboro, Kentucky, began his MLB umpiring career on June 25, 1991. He umpired in several minor league associations before getting his call-up to the majors.

In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of permanent crew chief of whatever umpiring crew he worked with. May 24, 2019, Vanover umpired his 3,000th career game. He has umpired in two All-Star Games and one World Series. He also worked the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

