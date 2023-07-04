Upon Aaron Hicks' return to Yankee Stadium as a player for the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, the New York Yankees paid homage to him with a tribute video.

Despite spending a considerable portion of eight years with the New York Yankees and establishing long-term relationships within the organization, Yankees fans were quick to point out that Hicks did not make any significant contributions to the franchise deserving of a tribute video.

Aaron Hicks faced a chorus of boos during pregame introductions, once more during his initial at-bat, and yet again when a tribute video played in the second innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The boos persisted throughout each of his three subsequent plate appearances as the Orioles suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Yankees.

Talkin’ Baseball posted a snippet of Yankees fans booing Hicks.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yankees fans boo Aaron Hicks in his first game back since being DFA’d Yankees fans boo Aaron Hicks in his first game back since being DFA’d https://t.co/mCr6grrZiv

However, MLB fans were not happy with how the Yankees fans booed the veteran. Twitter was flooded with hate for Yankees fans, with some calling them the worst baseball fanbase who ruined such a beautiful moment for Aaron Hicks.

"Classless as usual" - one fan said.

"Worst fans in baseball" - another fan commented.

cunt lord @big_botto_m @TalkinBaseball_ You guys make me embarrassed to be a Yankee fan. He was great for us for years. I know he sucked the last few years but he’s gone now, please let it go, Jesus @TalkinBaseball_ You guys make me embarrassed to be a Yankee fan. He was great for us for years. I know he sucked the last few years but he’s gone now, please let it go, Jesus

distinguished gentleman @ayeg__21 @TalkinBaseball_ Worst fanbase in sports. They boo their own hitters when they’re in a slump so not surprised they booed Hicks @TalkinBaseball_ Worst fanbase in sports. They boo their own hitters when they’re in a slump so not surprised they booed Hicks

SabresCantDisapointAgain @Eichel_IsGone @TalkinBaseball_ Yankee fans will continue to be classless @TalkinBaseball_ Yankee fans will continue to be classless

Jaden Montano @Jadenmontano44 @TalkinBaseball_ Just more indication that Yankees are still atop the worst fan bases in the world! @TalkinBaseball_ Just more indication that Yankees are still atop the worst fan bases in the world!

Jesse @Jesse98981052 @TalkinBaseball_ Awful fan base. They're not a loyal fan base. They'll turn their backs on you. Bunch of cowardly entitled fans. @TalkinBaseball_ Awful fan base. They're not a loyal fan base. They'll turn their backs on you. Bunch of cowardly entitled fans.

JuneSummersSunnydale @JuneSunnydale @TalkinBaseball_ Just the kind of class and intelligence that everyone has come to expect from Yankees fans. @TalkinBaseball_ Just the kind of class and intelligence that everyone has come to expect from Yankees fans.

Aaron Hicks' chance to turn his career around with the Baltimore Orioles

Ever since joining the Orioles shortly after his release from the New York Yankees, Hicks has experienced a remarkable resurgence in his career. Over the course of 27 games, he has maintained an impressive batting average of .262 along with an OPS of .838.

The Orioles recognize the value of Hicks' experience and defensive skills, which make him a valuable asset to their outfield. Despite his recent underwhelming performances, the team remains optimistic that a change of environment will spark a resurgence of his potential.

The Orioles' decision to sign Hicks presents him with a chance to rejuvenate his career and make a meaningful impact on a team that has surpassed predictions this season.

With a remarkable 34-20 record, the Orioles currently stand second in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by just four games.

Poll : 0 votes