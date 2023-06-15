Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez was left enraged with the umpires after his team's 5-4 defeat to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. So much so that the manager brought a printed copy of the umpire's error to show the media during the press conference after the game.

The Astros got a walk-off run after an attempted double play hit Jake Meyers' helmet to take the game away from the Nationals. Martinez's furious interview with the media caught the attention of MLB fans and had them in stitches.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call Davey Martinez was so mad after tonight’s loss he printed out a picture of the umpires missed call https://t.co/JWXoqxnwez

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeremiah Tang @JeremiahTang1 @TalkinBaseball_ That’s the funniest thing ive ever seen a manager do @TalkinBaseball_ That’s the funniest thing ive ever seen a manager do

Sara🍦😎 @heysaraaaaa @TalkinBaseball_ I need more managers talking about this shit. @TalkinBaseball_ I need more managers talking about this shit.

LeahofDodgersLand @dodgerstopshelf @TalkinBaseball_ I must admit that I’m not sure of what I’m looking at in that photo but I love a receipt generally, so I’m not mad at this energy. @TalkinBaseball_ I must admit that I’m not sure of what I’m looking at in that photo but I love a receipt generally, so I’m not mad at this energy.

taylor @taylorsheltoon @TalkinBaseball_ How did he find a printer in a stadium different teams stadium lmao @TalkinBaseball_ How did he find a printer in a stadium different teams stadium lmao

dodgertodd @dodgertodd22 @TalkinBaseball_ He thinks the .15 color copy was expensive…wait until MLB send him a fine. @TalkinBaseball_ He thinks the .15 color copy was expensive…wait until MLB send him a fine.

StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1 gunna see this clip on tv like 20 years now @TalkinBaseball_ This is going to go down as an all timergunna see this clip on tv like 20 years now @TalkinBaseball_ This is going to go down as an all timer 😂 gunna see this clip on tv like 20 years now

Davey Martinez is a former MLB player who has been the Washington Nationals manager since 2018, working as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs previously. He led the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019 but has struggled to reach those heights since then.

This season, they find themselves at the bottom of their division with a disappointing 26-40 record.

However, manager Davey Martinez caught the attention of MLB fans following their loss against the Houston Astros. A controversial call made by the umpires in the bottom of the ninth innings resulted in a walk-off win for the Astros and left Martinez furious.

Washington Nationals v Houston Astros

He printed out a picture of the incident to show the media after the game and called the decision "brutal" in an angry rant aimed at the umpire. As expected, MLB fans took the opportunity to have a chuckle over the incident on social media.

"This is amazing, bro had the receipts," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Funniest thing I've ever seen a manager do," added another.

Davey Martinez's Nationals remain the worst team in the NL

The Washington Nationals have had a dreadful MLB season, to say the least. The future looks bleak for them as their latest defeat against the Houston Astros put them further into the depths of the National League.

They are now the team with the fewest wins and a .394 percentage, which is the second-worst in the league. It remains to be seen if manager Davey Martinez can turn things around and make a late comeback in the season.

Poll : 0 votes