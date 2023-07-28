MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made his return from injury on Thursday, taking his place behind home plate in a AAA game between the Charlotte Knights and the Durham Bulls.

The 61-year-old umpire has been an umpire in the major leagues for several decades now and has repeatedly been considered among the worst umpires in the game. His return to action went along the same lines, prompting fans on social media to take a dig at him:

Codify @CodifyBaseball



looks like he's in mid-season form Ángel Hernández's balls and strikes calls from his rehab assignment in AAA last night...looks like he's in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/bnqFwtDXhQ " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/bnqFwtDXhQ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul @PAWXS @CodifyBaseball The fact a Major League umpires called this a ball is nothing short of embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/cCUe63gFed

Roger Philbeck @rphilbeck1 @CodifyBaseball Maybe his medical condition is that he needed glasses. Hopefully he can make better calls

BucketsXBarrels @bucketsXbarrels @CodifyBaseball Can you make tshirts out of these ?

RaysmanKW @RaysmanKw @CodifyBaseball I was at that game and was laughing my ass off when he was announced as home plate umpire

LA Orioles Fan @OriolesLa @CodifyBaseball Look umpires get piled on too much, but he's on another level - how do you miss a ball well above the knees that is right down the middle?

Larry @GandalfsBookie @CodifyBaseball Is it a forgone conclusion he will be back in the MLB? If so why?

Darryl Livingstone⚾️ @d_livingstone @CodifyBaseball He is doing such a great job in AAA that he should probably just stay there.

BigMeech - Mitch Armstrong @MitchAndNess @CodifyBaseball get this guy outta here - its getting sad at this point

Elijah Smith @SmithElijah12 @CodifyBaseball Oof that does not look good can he stay down in the minors

Angel Hernandez started his career as an umpire in the Florida State League in 1981. Over the years, he steadily moved up the ranks and reached the top level of the minor leagues in 1988.

He earned his call-up to the major leagues in 1991, coming on as a substitute for a full-time umpire. Since then, he has gone on to umpire the World Series twice and a League Championship Series seven times.

While Hernandez has been a regular in MLB games through the years, he has not made a desirable reputation for himself. He has long been listed among the worst umpires in the MLB by several polls through the years and which has led to a lot of scorn from fans.

On his return from an undisclosed injury on Thursday, Hernadez didn't fare much better, with fans sharing photos of wrong calls on social media.

Is Angel Hernandez expected to return to the MLB soon?

As Hernandez was missing for the majority of the season this year, many MLB fans figured that he had either retired or been punished by the league for his performances.

However, it was later confirmed that he was out of action due to an undisclosed medical issue, which was rumored to be a back problem. However, now that he's back to officiating minor league games, many fans are asking the question of his return to the majors.

If or when he does return, many disgruntled fans are expected to create some noise in protest.