The New York Yankees finally won a MLB game after four consecutive losses, but fans refused to get their hopes up.

The Bombers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday in what turned out to be a tight affair. However, despite the win, fans took to social media to troll the Yankees, as the win meant little amidst the miseable season they're having.

"They can barley beat the worse team in baseball at home. Consider this a loss," tweeted one fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well enjoy it. This is the pinnacle of the season," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Cassius Longus @Gqjo @TalkinYanks They can barley beat the worse team in baseball at home. Consider this a loss!

Fantasy Messiah @JoshSchroeder89 @financeguy74 @TalkinYanks Well enjoy it. This is the pinnacle of the season.

Seán Murray @financeguy74 @TalkinYanks Beating the worst team in baseball tonight felt like we somehow managed to win the world series.

Gmen4Lxfe @Gmen4Lxfe @TalkinYanks Playoff intensity against the royals is when u know ur team is terrible

Connor @Haguerbomb702 @TalkinYanks Barely beat another dumpster fire of a team. Way to go Yanks

. @Yankees_Heat_ @TalkinYanks “Last place in the AL East to World Series champions” is gonna be an all-time great headline

Gstis @GstisGstis2 @TalkinYanks My local high school baseball team could beat the Royals

Jon Reed @JReedCowboy @TalkinYanks My god they won a game. I mean they tried to lose it but somehow won.

Christopher Lupole @lupole05 @TalkinYanks Barely beating KC at home does not feel like much of a win. They need to dominate games 2&3 for me to feel any better

The New York Yankees have made a mess of their MLB season this year after making a strong start in the first two months.

One of the main factors behind their downfall was the injury to captain Aaron Judge, without whom they look like a losing team every time they take the field. They have started the second half of the season in familiar poor form despite the win over the Royals.

The Yankees were the first to get into the scoreboard, thanks to a Frachy Cordero solo homer in the second, but the Royals fought back to take the game to the ninth inning.

Billy McKinney's three run homer along with a Gletber Torres solo homer saw the Bombers over the line. However, their fans remain unconvinced and made their feelings clear on social media.

Bille McKinney stars to carry Yankees against Royals

The New York Yankees recorded only their second win in the MLB after the All-Star break. They have had four consecutive defeats over the last week, including a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.

However, they snapped that, as Billy McKinney's three run homer in the bottom of the fourth helped them over the line against the Royals. Two solo homers from Franchy Cordero and Gleyber Torres was enough to secure victory on the night.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence