The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres locked horns on Thursday at the Chase Field Stadium.

While the game was on, Coldstone Creamery decided to flash a very interesting memo on their jumbotron that left MLB fans with divided opinions. Some find the move bold, while others find it extremely cringe-worthy.

The message read as follows:

''Alexandria W.. You are my person. Lets keep fighting for us? I love you.''

"Someone at Chase Field is going through it"- Jomboy Media tweeted.

MLB fans gushed about how romantic the gesture and the message was.

GingerFace @RedHeadForTheW

"'You are my person'shas to be one of the most romantic lines of the Shakespearean era - GingerFace proclaimed.

Another fan commented on how if anyone turned down this message, they would be extremely heartless to do so.

"Alexandria if you give up on us then you are stone cold..." - Tim Heinz

The other half of Twitter was busy mocking the author of the message.

"Shouldn't use ChatGPT for these purposes." - Eavn Bear mocked.

"I would do this to embarrass a girl." - Anthony said sarcastically.

"Awkward proclamations of love presented by Cold Stone Creamery"- Matt Clinton said.

"Lol, it's like a sentient microwave wrote a message to Alexa." - Mike Raz laughed.

🇨🇦 Greg Bohnert @PelletierFan23

"The question mark is a tough look. If you’re going to go for this you have to at least toss a period in that spot." - CA Greg Bohnert judged.

"Unhealthy relationship goals" - RationalBillsFan said.

Some left no space to look down upon the gesture.

" Too desperate " - Devin Finch said looking down on the person who wrote this.

"Haha we’ve all been there!!" - Darrell said supportively.

Fernando Tatis Jr. finally returns to Padres lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres warms up before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The game witnessed Fernando Tatis Jr.'s comeback to the MLB. After an offseason injury that kept him sidelined until August 2022, his comeback was delayed when he tested positive for Clostebol.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

"It has been 564 days since Fernando Tatis Jr. played in a game with the San Diego Padres." - FOX Sports: MLB

Despite everything, his return was pretty underwhelming to MLB fans as he struck out against starting pitcher Ryan Nelson. Nevertheless, he did end the game with a stunning catch in the right-field corner.

